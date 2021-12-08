Look: Dubai to get world's first floating hotel in 2023

The project is poised to be another breakthrough for the already spectacular tourism industry of the country

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 8 Dec 2021, 7:37 PM Last updated: Wed 8 Dec 2021, 7:40 PM

Dubai is set to achieve another world first with the launch of a luxury floating hotel.

The Kempinski Floating Palace is opening as a floating building, and will be available for stays in 2023. Anchored next to one of the most exclusive beach stretches in Dubai on Jumeirah Beach Road, guests are brought to the 156-room and suite hotel or their villas by speed boat or can arrive directly with their own boats.

Moreover, a connected floating helipad next to an impressive yacht parking deck for up to 16 yachts, allows discerning guests to arrive in style. Kempinski Floating Palace is envisioned to be positioned as one of its kind – a novelty which guarantees unforgettable moments and an outstanding experience to all guests.

Reflecting contemporary lifestyle in the UAE, the new Kempinski Floating Palace is an addition and special touch to the hotel’s world in Dubai, long known for unparalleled achievements and attracting world tourism. This project is poised to be another breakthrough for the already spectacular tourism industry of the country.

The main building of this floating palace, structured in four parts, is connected in the middle by a glass pyramid and offers every luxury of a 5-star hotel, from exclusive gourmet restaurants, bars, spa, pools to boutiques, banquet areas and the possibility for even larger yachts to sail in and out at the centre of the hotel.

The 12 luxury villas, connected by pontoons, are partly for sale but also for rent by hotel guests and benefit from all the services offered at the hotel.

High-quality and elegant design over two floors with a roof terrace and infinity pool, respectively twelve villas with each of two, three or four bedrooms, crew and staff rooms as well as indoor and outdoor living rooms characterise the luxury houseboats with large panoramic windows and all the technical features of a smart home.

Cruising at a maximum speed of six nautical miles, the villas are equipped with solar panels and are designed to be environmentally friendly.

"We are delighted to be able to offer our guests in Dubai such a first experience from 2023 onwards, combining the destination's reputation as a high-tech city with the timeless European elegance of Kempinski Hotels," said Bernold Schroeder, CEO of Kempinski Group and Chairman of the Management Board of Kempinski AG. "The highly innovative project by Seagate Shipyard convinces not only by its high-end technology but also through impeccable style and design."

"We are proud of what we have achieved so far, especially at the Floating Palace in Dubai, where we have partnered with a global leader in the hospitality business," Mohamed El Bahrawy, CEO and founder of Seagate Shipyard, added. "I am so grateful to Bernold Schroeder and Kempinski Hotels for their trust.

"It is thrilling to see, that for the first time a brand of the calibre of Kempinski will manage a floating hotel of such magnitude, and we are confident that our hotel will soon be one of the top tourist attractions in Dubai. It will undoubtedly occupy an iconic position among floating hotels all over the world."