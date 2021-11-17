Look: Abu Dhabi’s underground Souq adds new family entertainment facility

Visitors can enjoy a range of more than 20 activities

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Wed 17 Nov 2021, 4:54 PM

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre’s Souq Al Jami - an underground visitor centre and market - has added a new family entertainment attraction for visitors.

Landmark Leisure, the entertainment division of Dubai-based retail chain Landmark Group, has launched Fun Block - an indoor playground area for kids - with more than 20 activities for those between 1 to 12 years and several games for the entire family to enjoy together.

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque received 65,500 worshippers and 126,000 visitors in the first six months of this year. And this new attraction will enhance the experience of visitors coming to the prominent Islamic architectural landmark.

“Yes, this could be the only underground facility of its kind in Abu Dhabi. This is not a mall but a visitor centre and market with stores. This centre is connected to the grand mosque. Visitors can walk from here, underground, to the mosque. There is also a library on the way,” said a happiness desk executive of the Souq.

Fun Block offers a variety of exciting rides and video games.

ALSO READ:

Silvio Liedtke, CEO, Landmark Leisure, said: “This is the 25th store of Landmark Leisure in the country. This is a testament to our commitment to make ‘play’ available across the emirates. As part of our expansion plans, the new store is one of the many we have planned to open in neighbouring areas.”

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre falls under the Ministry of Presidential Affairs. Souq Al Jami was inaugurated last year by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.