Dubai's Museum of the Future: Drones, robots, life in outer space; what to expect inside the iconic building

Photo: Twitter/HH Sheikh Mohammed

by Sherouk Zakaria Published: Tue 22 Feb 2022, 10:21 PM

Dubai today added a new jewel to its crown - the Museum of the Future and opened it for the world on 22.02.2022.

From Wednesday, visitors can immerse themselves in the near and far future at Dubai's latest landmark— the Museum of the Future, a senior official said.

On the sidelines of the grand opening ceremony, which saw the iconic Museum majestically illuminate on Sheikh Zayed Road, Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, noted that three distinct floors will take visitors into an immersive journey towards the far future, while one floor will be dedicated to near-future tangible technologies.

"A giant elevator takes visitors through a journey to the 5th, 4th and 3rd floors, where they get to explore the far future," said Belhoul.

Photos: Museum of the Future website

Those three floors will address questions related to the future of humans, cities, societies, life on planet Earth and outer space through never-seen-before technology.

In an environment centred around health, wellbeing and the sense of self, visitors will embark on a peaceful and empowering journey, as light will be shed on reconnecting to human senses and learning to detach from the personal immense use of technology.

Belhoul noted that the second floor would be dedicated to exploring the nearer future where "tangible technologies" including drones and robots can be seen and experienced to address challenges in areas such as health, water, food, transportation and energy.

The first floor will be dedicated to children, aged 3 to 10, where they can get engaged, explore and solve challenges in their own inimitable way.

Photos: Museum of the Future website

The 7th floor features a multi-use hall that accommodates more than 1,000 people, and its sections include a special hall for interactive lectures and workshops that can accommodate more than 345 people.

"It is probably the only one in the world with no poles, thanks to the museum's structure, so it is open," Belhoul said.

He added that the exhibits of the Museum are designed in a way where the Museum's technology does not have to be renewed regularly.

Photos: Museum of the Future website

"That's the trick of a future museum where things constantly evolve and change. We designed the immersive experience in a manner that predicts what is far away, so change is not needed now," said Belhoul.

He noted that the landmark would be the hub for scientists and investors where all future relevant discussions will occur.

"The Museum of the future is beyond technology. It is convening and gathering for all futurists from all over the world."

He noted that the immersive experience aims to inspire people's creativity and curiosity to understand the opportunities and challenges of the future.

