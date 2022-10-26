Dubai's Global Village now open: Top street food options visitors must try

With over 50 new dining concepts and more than 200 restaurants, cafés and kiosks, the festival park offers some of the best delicacies from around the world

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Wed 26 Oct 2022, 2:58 PM

For many of its regular visitors, Dubai's Global Village is more than a festival park — it's a haven for anyone who loves food. And as it reopened for a new season on Tuesday, Khaleej Times made it a mission to check out some of the best delicacies on offer.

With over 50 new dining concepts and more than 200 restaurants, cafés, and kiosks that serve some of the best dishes from around the world, the park didn't disappoint.

Here are our top picks:

Argentinian steak sandwich

During the grand opening on Tuesday, visitors made a beeline for one food stall. And people didn't mind waiting for nearly an hour to get their order.

Abdul Azziz spent nearly 20 minutes in the queue and another 25 minutes outside the stall just to try its Argentinian steak sandwich.

“This steak is different. I am a steak lover and the moment I heard about this, I drove down from Ajman,” said Azziz.

Many affordable options are featured on the menu, with prices starting at Dh30. But the best-seller, according to the crowd, is the "premium Argentinian beef steak sandwich".

Potato spirals

These potato crisps have long been a staple for Global Village visitors, particularly children and families. So when the park reopened, many went straight to the #getfried kiosk.

This food item is so common that groups of visitors are often seen walking around the park with this stick in hand.

“It takes 8 minutes to 15 minutes to eat one stick of these potato crisps. Holding one may even look like some sort of 'style statement' here,” said Muhammed Ejaz, who works at stall and has been serving the treat for the last three years.

#Getfried has over 10 branches at the park and its menu includes slush and French fries, aside from the spirals.

Tom Yum noodles, spicy grills

These food stalls serving authentic Thai delicacies are hard to miss. After all, they have been part of Global Village for the last four years.

“The best part of participating at the event is learning how people have come searching for us to try on our best-sellers,” said the cashier at Ploy’s Zaab, which is located at the floating market.

Its best-sellers include Tom Yum Soup (Dh40), Tom Yum noodles (Dh40), and stir-fried mixed vegetables (Dh40). Regular customers were also keen on trying its special noodles.

The Asian-inspired floating market is serving everything — from steaming bowls of Indonesian ramen and Vietnamese pho to Malaysian spicy grills and Korean dumplings.

ALSO READ: