Dubai: World’s fastest spinning rollercoaster ride to launch on January 21

Dubai Parks and Resorts will become home to the region’s only Legoland Hotel and also transform Legoland Dubai into a Lego-themed resort offering an all-encompassing Lego adventure, including a Legoland theme park, a Legoland water park and a 250-room hotel offering fully themed rooms that can accommodate a family of five, said a press statement issued on Thursday.
On January 21, it will also Motiongate Dubai at Dubai Parks and Resorts will also launch the world’s first rollercoaster inspired by the 'John Wick' franchise and the world’s fastest single-car spinning rollercoaster inspired by the popular twists and turns of the heist thriller franchise 'Now You See Me'.
A subsidiary of Dubai Holding, Dubai Parks and Resorts, is the Middle East’s largest integrated theme park destination, comprising of three theme parks – Motiongate, Legoland Dubai and Bollywood Parks.
“Dubai continues to be a leader in the travel and tourism sector, with a reputation for delivering pioneering projects and landmarks. The opening of the world’s first 'John Wick' rollercoaster, the world’s fastest spinning rollercoaster and the region’s only Lego-themed hotel are an example of the breadth and diversity of entertainment experiences in Dubai. We are confident that these new offerings will contribute to further enhancing Dubai’s competitiveness as one of the leading international tourism destinations in the world,” said Fernando Eiroa, CEO of Dubai Holding Entertainment, the parent company of Dubai Parks and Resorts.
