Dubai ranks as world's 7th safest destination for family vacation

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque receives over 1.26 million visitors as UAE hosts major events
Over 2,000 high-level delegation members visited the site from October 2021 to March 2022
UAE Attractions1 month ago
Dubai ranks seventh in the world’s safest family-friendly vacation destinations list, according to a report released by the Family Vacation Guide on Tuesday.
The travel guide has examined a range of variables such as overall safety, family-friendly accommodation as it selected the world’s top 10 safest destinations for family-friendly vacation.
According to the research, Dubai scored a family safety rating of 6.76/10.
The emirate has over 23 per cent of family friendly hotels, over 18 per cent of child friendly restaurants and over 30 per cent of child friendly activities and attractions the best vacation destinations for family-friendly accommodation are Orlando, United States with 58.93 per cent of family-friendly hotels, followed by Las Vegas, NV, United States, with 28.73 per cent of Family-friendly Hotels and Rome, Italy with 28.34 per cent of family-friendly Hotels.
The best vacation destinations for family-friendly dining out are Florence, Italy with 48.36 per cent of family-friendly restaurants, followed by Venice, Italy with 44.94 per cent of family-friendly restaurants and Rome, Italy with 40.7 per cent of family-friendly restaurants.
The best vacation destinations for family-friendly activities are Pattaya, Thailand with 35.5 per cent of family-friendly activities, followed by Heraklion, Greece with 34.01 per cent of family-friendly activities and Orlando with 33.93 per cent of family-friendly activities.
In April this year, Dubai was named the world's number one destination for family holidays in a survey by travel insurance comparison site InsureMyTrip. The data encompassed the quality of family hotels, attractions and beaches, general safety and even the strength of the ocean currents, and Dubai was given a rating of 7.42 out of 10, followed by Colombo, Turks & Caicos, Barbados and Corfu, Greece.
ALSO READ:
Over 2,000 high-level delegation members visited the site from October 2021 to March 2022
UAE Attractions1 month ago
Further announcement will be made once a reopening date is set
UAE Attractions1 month ago
Mattar bin Lahej reveals the challenges that went into designing the façade of the most beautiful building on earth
UAE Attractions1 month ago
The Kalba Heritage Museum, on a total area of 32,000 square metres, will house exhibition halls designated for various activities
UAE Attractions2 months ago
The hydro performers twirl and jump through the air and their routine consists of daring stunts and flips.
UAE Attractions2 months ago
The Wadi Wurayah is the only permanent waterfall in the UAE and has a large population of endangered plants and animals
UAE Attractions2 months ago
The island, which recorded impressive growth during the pandemic, provides visitors with a 'highly connected and vibrant ecosystem' to help them thrive
UAE Attractions2 months ago
The tower design was inspired by modern Islamic architecture, with a spacious dome covered with gilded mosaic
UAE Attractions2 months ago