UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai: Museum of the Future extends opening hours

Tickets for the extended slots are now on sale and give full access to the museum’s unique and immersive experiences

by

A Staff Reporter

Published: Thu 17 Nov 2022, 5:59 PM

Dubai's Museum of the Future is extending its opening hours by adding more visitor slots. Visitors can book slots till as late as 7.30pm.

Tickets for the extended slots are now on sale and the new opening hours will be made available from Wednesday, November 30.

Museum of the Future tickets are allocated to specific time slots. All visitors, including those eligible for free admission, must book a time slot to enter the museum.

Tickets provide full access to the museum’s unique and immersive experiences. The Museum of the Future welcomes its visitors daily from 10am-9pm.

ALSO READ:

A Staff Reporter

More news from UAE Attractions