Dubai: Museum of the Future extends opening hours

Dubai's Museum of the Future is extending its opening hours by adding more visitor slots. Visitors can book slots till as late as 7.30pm.
Tickets for the extended slots are now on sale and the new opening hours will be made available from Wednesday, November 30.
Museum of the Future tickets are allocated to specific time slots. All visitors, including those eligible for free admission, must book a time slot to enter the museum.
Tickets provide full access to the museum’s unique and immersive experiences. The Museum of the Future welcomes its visitors daily from 10am-9pm.
