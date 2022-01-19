Dubai: Have you seen these 6 stunning lighting installations?

Light installations in DIFC, Dubai. Photo: Supplied

There is an extra glow to the ongoing Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF).

Lighting up the festival is the first-ever Dubai Lights project that has brought six unique interactive lighting installations from renowned international artists to four locations across the city.

The six creations will be on display until the end of the DSF on January 30.

City Gazing Dubai by VOUW, DIFC

The specially commissioned piece comprises a light sculpture that gradually maps out the city of Dubai against an exclusive musical composition.

Absorbed by Light by Gail Mary Lucas, The Pointe

Visitors can join beautifully lit figures on the seating bench for a highly instagrammable experience.

Talking Heads by artist Viktor Vicsek, The Pointe

It spotlights 4,000 LED lamps to showcase different facial expressions.

Lightbattle X by Venividimultiplex, La Mer

It is a fun interactive piece that seats up to four cyclists pitted against one another as they race to be lit up in a flood of colours.

Rhizome, La Mer

It allows visitors to experience a botany-inspired laser show, complete with a relaxing soundtrack from artists Tom and Lien Dekyvere.

Infinita by Balmond Studio, Last Exit Al Khawaneej

The installation is a triangular pyramid with a bright, sparkling quartz structure composed of multiple tetrahedrons of cracked crystals with internal structures reminiscent of Alice in Wonderland’s Looking Glass.

