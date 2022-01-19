Dubai: Have you seen these 6 stunning lighting installations?

Grab your tents: The authentic desert experience is calling
There is an extra glow to the ongoing Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF).
Lighting up the festival is the first-ever Dubai Lights project that has brought six unique interactive lighting installations from renowned international artists to four locations across the city.
The six creations will be on display until the end of the DSF on January 30.
The specially commissioned piece comprises a light sculpture that gradually maps out the city of Dubai against an exclusive musical composition.
Visitors can join beautifully lit figures on the seating bench for a highly instagrammable experience.
It spotlights 4,000 LED lamps to showcase different facial expressions.
It is a fun interactive piece that seats up to four cyclists pitted against one another as they race to be lit up in a flood of colours.
It allows visitors to experience a botany-inspired laser show, complete with a relaxing soundtrack from artists Tom and Lien Dekyvere.
The installation is a triangular pyramid with a bright, sparkling quartz structure composed of multiple tetrahedrons of cracked crystals with internal structures reminiscent of Alice in Wonderland’s Looking Glass.
