Dubai: Global Village concludes with record-breaking 7.8 million visitors

More than 80 cultures represented in 26 pavilions

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 11 May 2022, 3:54 PM

Dubai's Global Village, the region's leading multicultural family destination, concluded Season 26 on May 7, 2022. The tourist attraction has welcomed a record-breaking 7.8 million guests since its opening on October 26, 2021.

As the UAE became one of the most sought-after destinations with millions of tourists visiting Expo 2020 Dubai, Global Village brought together an exciting line-up of shows, festivals, events and live concerts.

Longest season ever

Due to popular demand, the park extended Season 26, allowing guests to enjoy Eid Al Fitr festivities for the first time in its history. Village was open for 194 days, four days more than its previous record, making it the longest season ever.

Bader Anwahi, Chief Executive Officer at Global Village, said: “Global Village has been a unique cultural destination for guests from across the globe for more than two decades; we are proud to contribute to cementing Dubai as a global hub for entertainment and tourism.

Anwahi added: “We also strive to contribute to the economy by supporting local entrepreneurs and attracting international businesses to Dubai. This year, 60% of our partners were new to Global Village, which keeps our offering fresh and our guests coming back season after season.

Digital transformations

Aligning with the Global Village’s commitment to cashless payment, more than 94% outlets accepted card payments this season. Guests welcomed the added convenience with contactless payments witnessing an increase of 300% during Season 26.

The park aims to reach 100% of outlets offering cashless payments in the upcoming Season 27.

Global Village also saw a whopping 700% increase in online ticket sales, with its user-friendly mobile application and website delivering a superior guest experience. The park introduced new features in its user-friendly mobile app to help guests beat the queues, enjoy exclusive offers and get the most out of their visit.

Extensive offerings for all audiences

Guests at Global Village could let their taste buds travel the world at over 200 F&B outlets and a new Railway Market inspired by Thailand's world-famous 'Umbrella Market', with 14 train carriages hosting over 30 vendors from Asia and around the world.

Dragon Lake was the stunning new backdrop for the ever-popular Floating Market which overlooked a 20-metre-long fire-breathing dragon.

Over 400 artists from around the world presented over 40,000 performances during the season.

New family members, The Wonderers, took to the stage for the first time. Waleef, Zoya, Ozka and Aiyah starred in their own show, Legend of the Staff. The Kids theatre rocked with character shows and the Main Stage was home to over 10 new Global Village productions. The park also hosted renowned international shows Burn the Floor, Swing Latino and Aainja.

The Global Village Concert series returned in Season 26 with a diverse line-up of spectacular live concerts by international artists including Assala Nasri, Tamer Hosni, Saad Lamjarred and British chart-topper Anne Marie.

The region’s first water-based stunt show, Harbour Force, wowed crowds with a 75ft (23m) high dive tower, jet-ski fire-jump, double fly-board action stunts and record-breaking LED cars. Thrill seekers also enjoyed over 170 electrifying rides, games and attractions at Carnaval, which also got a fresh new look this season.

Ripley’s Believe It or Not! introduced 100 new exhibits and a Chamber of Horror to the Odditorium. The 4D Moving Theatre starring the Monster family had everyone sitting on the edge of their seats whilst the Marvellous Mirror Maze featured over 100 mirrors, LED lighting, and digital sound upgraded with immersive water and Augmented Reality features.

A season of celebrations

The Village welcomed thousands of guests over National Day weekend as the UAE celebrated its Golden Jubilee. Festivities continued into December with celebratory mainstays, holiday shopping and treats from around the world. New Year’s Eve celebrations continued beyond midnight with musical fireworks and cultural performances aligning with the start of the 2022 at eight different destinations around the globe.

In February, the park rang in the Chinese New Year with wishes for health, luck and prosperity for the Year of the Tiger. Festivals held this season also included the now renowned “Kids Fest” and the brand new “Happiness Street Fest”.

Top performers from five continents performed for its first ever Street performance festival.

Season 26 was extended to bring the finest traditions of Ramadan to Global Village with Majlis of the World offering a one-of-a-kind experience with a vibrant atmosphere for gatherings with family and friends. With a special line-up of events, shows and décor for Eid Al Fitr, it was the perfect destination to celebrate with loved ones.

Global Village will return on October 25, 2022, with a host of new experiences.