Dubai: Galadari Brothers gives away 1,500 ice creams for free to Global Village employees, workers

The gesture aimed to thank the staff for their dedication ahead of the attraction opening for its 27th season tonight

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 25 Oct 2022, 11:01 AM

Galadari Brothers distributed 1,500 Baskin-Robbins ice creams for free among employees, security guards and workers of Global Village a day before the park opened for its 27th season.

The gesture aimed to thank the staff for their efforts and dedication.

Galadari Brothers carried out the distribution at 8pm on Monday, much to the employees' delight.

Thousands of people were involved in bringing the park to life, with preparations lasting for months.

Season 27 of the Global Village will open its three gates to the public at 6pm today, Tuesday, October 25.

It features 3,500 shopping outlets across 27 pavilions, 250 restaurants, cafes and street food options; and 200 performances daily.

New this season are the Big Balloon, a one-of-its-kind helium balloon ride that offers 360-degree views; 'House of Fear’, said to be the scariest haunted house in the region; and Diggers Lab, a hydraulic digger experience.

