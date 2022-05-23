Look: Meet the calligrapher who carved out Dubai Ruler’s words on Museum of the Future
Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), has revealed the dates of the much-anticipated upcoming three-day super sale, which will run between May 27 and May 29 across Dubai’s key shopping malls and retail outlets.
The bi-annual event will offer residents and visitors savings of up to 90 per cent on a selection of lifestyle, beauty, fashion, electronics, and other items across the city.
From amazing offers to cash back promotions and valuable rewards, shoppers will get a chance to avail amazing deals on their favourite brands including Banana Republic, Calvin Klein, Harman House, and Karl Lagerfeld to name a few.
The sale offers shoppers deals and promotions on a huge number of local and international brands.
The city-wide event will take place across all of Dubai’s key shopping malls including Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Al Shindagha, City Centre Me’aisem, My City Centre AL Barsha, The Dubai Mall, Dubai Marina Mall, Dubai Hills Mall, Mercato, Town Center Jumeirah, Ibn Battuta, Dragon Mart 1 & 2, Circle Mall, The Pointe, Nakheel Mall, and Gate Avenue at DIFC.
Stores will be offering customers up to 75 per cent off on skincare, make-up, fragrances.
If you’re looking to revamp your home this year, there are plenty of deals that you can take advantage of to transform your living space. Some of Dubai’s most loved home furnishing stores will be offering up to 90 per cent off across their stores including Danube Home, Dwell, Homes R Us, Simply Kitchen, and Think Kitchen. While Pottery Barn and West Elm are both offering 25-40 per cent off .
