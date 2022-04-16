Ain Dubai extends closure throughout summer

A further announcement will be made once a reopening date is set

By Web Desk Published: Sat 16 Apr 2022, 6:39 AM Last updated: Sat 16 Apr 2022, 6:43 AM

Ain Dubai — the world’s largest and tallest observation wheel — has extended its closure throughout summer.

In a statement posted on its website, Ain Dubai said the attraction will be temporarily closed for "enhancement works".

Last month, Ain Dubai had announced that it would be closed throughout the holy month of Ramadan. At the time, its reopening had been planned for the Eid Al Fitr weekend. But as per the latest update, a further announcement will be made once a reopening date is set.

ALSO READ: