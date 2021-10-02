UAE: Aster Pharmacy bags prestigious award for the second time

Pharmacy division bags honour for its outstanding performance in the health sector.

Aster Pharmacy, a division of Aster DM Healthcare, was honoured with the Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Awards (SKEA) for its outstanding performance in the health sector. This is the second time they have won the award.

Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare and N.S. Balasubramanian, CEO of Aster Pharmacy, received the award from Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, during a ceremony held last month at the Abu Dhabi Chamber Tower.

While the pandemic was tough on a lot of businesses, Aster Pharmacy pivoted to provide wellness and medicines to all their customers.

“Although the pandemic presented one of the toughest challenges, with its purpose to deliver good health and happiness to all, Aster Pharmacy ensured that it maintained seamless operations and introduced innovative solutions to serve customers. We are happy to see this emerging and strong transition from ‘sick’care to ‘well’ care, we truly believe that building a health coaching relationship as we do with our customers is the future of true ‘health’care. This recognition by Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce & Industry with the SKEA Award, reaffirms our commitment to the people of UAE and encourages us to continue excelling in delivery of our promise - We’ll Treat You Well,” said Moopen.

From pharmacists providing phone assistance to customers to expanding the fleet of free home delivery services and e-commerce platform, Aster Pharmacy ensured that they left no stones unturned to support customers, remarked Balasubramanian.

“We have continued to invest our time and resources during the pandemic to ensure all our customers were safe and healthy. It is indeed gratifying that our efforts were rewarded on a national platform,” he said.