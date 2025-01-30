Why are UAE visitors rushing to London's Battersea Power Station

Photo: Yasmin Mustafa

For UAE residents and expats who regularly visit London, the iconic Battersea Power Station is rapidly becoming a must-visit destination, rivalling the cultural allure of central London. Here’s why this historic landmark, with its unique blend of retail, dining, and residential offerings, is captivating the GCC audience:

From industrial icon to luxury hub

Originally built in the 1930s, Battersea Power Station’s Turbine Halls A and B were architectural and engineering marvels. The design of Turbine Hall A reflected the Art Deco movement, with its bold geometric patterns, and luxury material.

Battersea Power Station was not just an aesthetic landmark — it was a powerhouse, literally. At its peak, it generated approximately one-fifth of London’s electricity, lighting up iconic sites like Buckingham Palace and the Houses of Parliament. However, as the UK moved towards alternative energy sources and newer power plants, Battersea Power Station ceased operations in 1983. The scale, complexity, and historic status of the building posed significant challenges, leading to decades of stagnation, but it was used as a backdrop for movies like Batman and Pink Floyd music videos.

It wasn’t until a Malaysian company took over the project in 2012 that the redevelopment finally gained momentum. Its vision to create a mixed-use neighborhood while preserving the power station’s historic character made it the thriving destination it is today.

The GCC connection

Battersea Power Station has seen a significant uptick in interest from GCC visitors, especially from the UAE. This year, demand from GCC investors has risen by about 5 per cent, with many favouring spacious two- to three-bedroom apartments priced between £1.5 – £2.5 million (Dh6.8 million -Dh11.4 million). According to property developers, this trend is expected to grow as new phases of the Battersea redevelopment include more family-friendly properties and high-end amenities.

The appeal lies in the neighbourhood’s safety, security, and exclusivity — qualities highly valued by Gulf nationals. Additionally, the introduction of world-class retail and dining options has solidified its status as a lifestyle destination

A new retail and dining hub

Shopping and dining are key aspects of the GCC travel experience, and Battersea Power Station delivers on both fronts. Among the highlights is the only Tashas café in the UK, opened specifically to cater to the growing number of UAE and GCC visitors. Tashas, renowned for its elegant atmosphere and menu inspired by global flavours, has become a hub for Gulf visitors looking to enjoy a taste of home with a touch of London sophistication.

Adding to the retail experience is the flagship Zara store, whose presence reinforces Battersea’s position as a fashion-forward shopping destination.

Photo: Yasmin Mustafa

For food lovers, the Dhaba Indian Restaurant has become a standout attraction. Known for its authentic flavours and vibrant ambiance, it’s a favourite among GCC visitors seeking a culinary experience that combines comfort with creativity. The line of people braving 5-degree Celsius weather, waiting outside while being served Karak tea, speaks volumes about its popularity.

Luxury retailers and bespoke boutiques further elevate the experience, offering a relaxed alternative to the often-overcrowded streets of central London. The development's riverside location and open spaces make it a serene escape. Real estate boom For GCC investors, Battersea Power Station represents not only a lifestyle choice but also a savvy investment. London's prime real estate market, particularly in areas like Battersea, is poised for growth, with property prices expected to increase by around 15 per cent over the next five years. As mortgage rates begin to decline and confidence in the market grows, the appeal of London's high-end properties continues to rise. Developers are responding to GCC demand by incorporating more spacious, family-oriented properties into their plans. Beyond apartments, the mixed-use neighbourhood's new infrastructure, including additional shops, restaurants, and leisure facilities, ensures its continued appeal. The primary GCC countries where investors are coming from are Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, and outside of the GCC, Jordan. A shift in travel trends As Battersea Power Station continues to evolve, it's clear that it's not just a historical site but a vibrant community. For UAE and GCC visitors, it's a destination that feels both familiar and refreshingly new. Whether it's indulging in a meal at Tashas, shopping at high-end boutiques, or exploring the iconic Turbine Halls, Battersea Power Station is redefining the London experience for Gulf travellers.