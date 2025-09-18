Weekend getaway from the UAE: Salalah is for nature lovers

I never truly realised how stunning Oman was until my first trip to Khasab back in 2023.

Since then, Salalah has been on my wishlist, and this year, that dream finally came true.

Tucked away in Oman’s southern Dhofar region, Salalah is unlike anywhere else in the Gulf. Known as the ‘perfume capital of Arabia’, it’s famous for its frankincense heritage, coconut-lined beaches, and year-round temperate climate.

My husband and I travelled there in the last week of August, right in the middle of Khareef; the annual monsoon season, when mist rolls over the mountains, drizzles sweep the city, and everything turns lush and green.

From June to September, Salalah transforms into a sub-tropical paradise that feels more like Sri Lanka or Kerala in India than the Arabian Peninsula.

For us, the cool breeze, occasional sprinkle, and rolling greenery were a refreshing escape from Dubai’s summer heat.

But what made the trip truly unforgettable was our stay at the beautiful Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara.

First impressions

Conveniently located just 15km from Salalah International Airport, the resort is close to the city centre yet far enough from the bustle.

Its grand entrance struck us immediately — an elegant blend of Omani culture, modern design, and tranquil charm. We were welcomed with warm smiles and the most unique welcome drink I’ve ever tasted — frankincense-infused juice, served in a mud pot. Sweet, punchy, and soothing, it instantly set the tone for the days ahead.

Home away from home

We stayed in a spacious one-bedroom garden-view pool villa. Airy and open, it combined minimalist design with Omani touches and modern comforts.

With handcrafted furnishings, rich textures, and thoughtful details like a sketchbook and deck of cards for rainy evenings, the villa instantly felt like home.

The courtyard had its own pool surrounded by greenery, with a canopy bed perfect for lazy afternoons.

Al Baleed Resort offers plenty of choice for a comfortable stay — 136 rooms and villas, many with private pools, terraces, or balconies overlooking the Arabian Sea, lagoon, or gardens.

For those seeking indulgence, the Royal Beach Pool Villa is the epitome of luxury with sweeping views of the sandy bay.

Rooms start from around Dh1,000 per night and can go up to Dh2,300 depending on category and season. Villas, meanwhile, begin at Dh2,000 per night. (Prices vary depending on season and availability.)

Dining by the sea

With four restaurants on site, there was never a dull meal. We started each morning with a lavish buffet at Sakalan, overlooking the beachfront. At Al Mina, Mediterranean flavours paired beautifully with the salty sea breeze. For something more exotic, Mekong offered Thai, Chinese, and Vietnamese dishes by the private lagoon. There’s also the cosy Dakar Jazz Lounge — a spot made for slow evenings with a book, music, and a beverage in hand.

What impressed me most was the resort’s massive farm — overseen by ‘farm guru’ Adil — where honey, vegetables, fruits, and herbs are grown and picked fresh for the kitchens. It truly makes ‘farm to table’ a reality.

Exploring Salalah

Salalah itself is a destination worth exploring. The city is well connected, with direct flights from Dubai and Sharjah.

During Khareef, its beauty comes alive with the waterfalls of Ayn Athum and Ayn Korr taking on more urgent movement, the serene lakes and mountains of Wadi Darbat calling for photo-lovers, and a coastline dotted with pristine beaches for the lazy traveller. The mix of misty hills, lush valleys, and turquoise waters makes Salalah unlike anywhere else in the region.

More than just a stay

Back at the resort, the Anantara Spa offers Omani beauty rituals, Thai massage, Ayurveda, and even sound healing. Fitness lovers can train indoors, hit the jungle gym outdoors, or work with a personal trainer. Kids, meanwhile, are kept entertained at the kids’ club with activities from swimming to cooking classes.

There’s also a private lagoon where boat rides can take you to the nearby archaeological museum, and a stretch of beach where you can take a dip.

Verdict

Salalah during Khareef is pure magic —misty mountains, endless greenery, and light rain. Pair that with the warmth of its people and the indulgence of Al Baleed Resort, and it becomes more than just a holiday. If you’re looking to disconnect, slow down, and be truly taken care of, this is a must-visit.