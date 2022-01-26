Watch: Special film shows UAE winter through the eyes of a visually impaired child

11-year-old Clara was flown in to the country for an all-expenses-paid trip to the seven emirates

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 26 Jan 2022, 3:27 PM

As part of the second edition of World's Coolest Winter campaign, the UAE Government Media Office launched "A Winter through My Eyes" film to document the special season through the eyes of a visually impaired child.

The emotional uplifting film, released on social media, documents the journey of 11-year-old visually impaired Clara who was flown to the UAE for an all-expenses-paid trip across the seven emirates as part of the campaign.

In her first-ever trip abroad, Clara is seen experiencing the UAE's distinctive destinations over a period of one week.

A production crew followed her journey, documenting her inspiring story as she enjoys the UAE's distinctive experience from a unique, unfiltered, and authentic perspective.

Sharing her experience, Clara said, "This winter, the UAE was the first country I have ever travelled to. And in one just week, I had a once-in-a-lifetime experience."

She added, "I learnt that when you really want to feel something, you don't need to look with your eyes. You need to look with your heart. So, even if I cannot see, it's everything I have felt here that has helped me see so much more."

Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, shared the touching film of Clara's experience on his Twitter account titled "Joy is in the heart, not in the eyes".

Earlier in December, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched the second edition of World's Coolest Winter campaign, inviting UAE citizens, residents and tourists to explore the hidden gems of the UAE.

As part of the campaign's humanitarian approach, the popular content creator AboFlah raised $11 million to bring warmth to 110,000 refugee families in the Middle East and Africa after locking himself up in a glass box in Downtown Dubai for 12 days.

Besides highlighting the UAE's rich history, geography, nature, urban architecture, and community, the campaign also reflects the country's deep-rooted humanitarian values in improving lives across the world.

