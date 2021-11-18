Video: Indian Railways introduce first 'pod' rooms at Mumbai Central station

Officials have also approached UAE's NCEMA to remove the mandatory PCR test requirement
The concept of ‘pods’, small, bed-sized rooms known as capsules, was launched by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), which opened the first such facility at the Mumbai Central railway station.
“IRCTC in collaboration with Indian Railways has commissioned its first sophisticated and state-of-art ‘pod’ concept retiring rooms at Mumbai Central,” said an official release. “Travellers will now get to experience a completely new boarding facility when they arrive.”
Tariffs range from Rs999 per person for 12 hours to Rs1,999 for a 24-hour stay. The Mumbai facility, covering 3,000 sq ft, has 48 pods – 30 classic ones, seven for women, 10 private and one for the differently-abled.
Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Indian Railway Minister, gave a ‘sneek peek’ at the pod on Twitter. “Sneak Peek! Welcome to the new-age Pod retiring rooms by @RailMinIndia at Mumbai Central,” he said.
