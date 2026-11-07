US, Europe visa delays prompt UAE residents to rethink winter holiday travel plans

Visa appointment delays and lengthy processing times are prompting UAE residents to reconsider their winter holiday plans, with some travellers postponing trips or switching from European and US destinations to countries offering simpler entry requirements.

As the UAE National Day holiday and winter school break approach, travel agents say visa availability is increasingly influencing where residents choose to travel, with some checking appointment dates and processing times before booking flights or accommodation.

While European destinations continue to face appointment shortages, some applicants seeking US visas are encountering waiting periods of nearly a year for regular interviews, according to travel agents.

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Bharat Aidasani, managing partner at Pluto Travels, said the shift is especially noticeable among residents planning European holidays, where difficulty securing visa appointments is leading some to explore alternative destinations.

“Traditionally, travellers would decide where they wanted to go first and then arrange the visa. Today, that approach is changing,” he said. “Many customers are checking visa appointment availability and processing timelines before even finalising their destination.”

Fazil Firoos, founder of Dubai-based Go Now Tourism, said visa delays are also affecting residents planning trips to the United States, where some applicants face particularly lengthy waiting periods.

“The United States is currently one of the most affected destinations in terms of visa appointment delays. In some cases, applicants are facing waiting periods of nearly one year to secure a regular visa interview appointment,” he said.

Firoos attributed part of the backlog to a global, temporary suspension of US visa services, lasting more than three months. Although additional appointment slots are occasionally released, he said availability remains limited.

Schengen visa applicants are also facing difficulties, with appointments for some countries unavailable for weeks or longer. Certain embassies are taking more than a month to process applications and return passports after submission, he added.

As a result, Firoos said some travellers have been forced to postpone holidays, change destinations or seek appointments for alternative countries.

Rashida Zahid, Vice-President of Operations at musafir.com, said travellers planning visits to Schengen countries or the United States are generally aware of lengthy visa procedures and tend to arrange their bookings and applications at least two to three months in advance.

She said advance planning remains important for these destinations, particularly during busy travel periods when securing appointments can be challenging.

Travellers turn to easier visa destinations

The uncertainty is driving greater interest in destinations offering visa-free entry, visas on arrival or online applications, particularly among expatriate families planning trips during the upcoming holiday period.

Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan are among the destinations attracting increased attention, while Kazakhstan is also emerging as an alternative for residents seeking more straightforward travel arrangements.

Aidasani said convenience has become one of the strongest factors influencing destination choices, with travellers increasingly prioritising visa accessibility over their original holiday preferences.

Firoos reported a similar trend, particularly among Indian passport holders residing in the UAE.

“Travellers increasingly prefer destinations where the visa process is straightforward, predictable and does not require long appointment waiting periods,” he said.

He added that travel agencies and tour operators are increasingly promoting packages to Georgia, Azerbaijan and Armenia in response to demand from residents seeking alternatives to destinations with lengthy visa procedures.

Zahid said destinations offering visa-free entry or visas on arrival remain popular among residents making last-minute holiday plans, including those deciding to travel just a week before departure.

She identified Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, alongside Malaysia and Thailand, as popular options for travellers seeking greater flexibility.

She added that Vietnam, Thailand and Singapore are also seeing a surge in demand as leisure destinations.

The shift is particularly significant ahead of the National Day holiday and winter school break, when families are preparing for short getaways and longer overseas trips.

According to Firoos, travel preferences also differ between UAE nationals and expatriate residents.

He said European destinations and the UK remain popular among Emirati travellers, who generally face fewer visa-related obstacles, while expatriates, particularly Indian passport holders, are showing stronger interest in Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia and Kazakhstan.

“Many residents are now prioritising visa accessibility over their original destination preferences,” he said.

Rather than risk missing their planned holidays, travellers are increasingly choosing destinations where entry requirements and processing timelines are more predictable.

Visa checks before flight bookings

Travel agents say the delays are also changing how residents organise their holidays, with visa requirements now becoming an important consideration before flights and hotels are booked.

Aidasani said travellers who already hold valid visas are continuing with their European holiday plans, while those who still need to apply are exploring destinations with simpler procedures.

“Those who already hold valid visas are proceeding with their European travel plans, while others are increasingly considering destinations where the visa process is simpler and more predictable,” he said.

For the National Day holiday, short-haul destinations are expected to remain attractive as residents look to make the most of the limited break without spending additional time navigating visa procedures.

For the longer winter holiday period, travel agents anticipate continued interest in Southeast Asia, the Maldives, African destinations and selected European countries.

Despite the appointment challenges, Zahid said demand for European holidays remains, with some travellers continuing to book trips well in advance. She said musafir.com offers guaranteed visa appointments for select Schengen destinations when booked alongside customised or escorted holiday packages.

Firoos said residents are becoming more flexible about where they travel but increasingly cautious about making international bookings without first confirming visa requirements and processing timelines.

Aidasani advised travellers to plan their visa applications well in advance, particularly for destinations requiring embassy appointments.

“Don’t let visa uncertainty stop you from travelling, but don’t leave your visa planning until the last minute,” he said.

He added that residents should check the requirements applicable to their passports and choose destinations that match their available time and travel expectations.