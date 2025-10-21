Up to 20% off: 72-hour flash sale on Jazeera Airways flights

Jazeera Airways have announced a 72-hour flash sale of up to 20 per cent off on flights to a large network of destinations.

This limited-time offer is available exclusively through the Jazeera Airways website, mobile app, and call centre.

The discount can be availed by using promo code 'J9SALE20' when booking a flight. Passengers booking through the Jazeera Airways website or app will also get an extra 5kg of free luggage.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The sale is valid from October 21 to 23, with travel dates applicable from November 1 until December 17, 2025, making it the perfect opportunity to plan winter getaways, family visits, or year-end trips.

Paul Carroll, Chief Commercial Officer, Jazeera Airways said, "As we head into the winter season, we want to give passengers every opportunity to explore new destinations or reconnect with family and friends. With 20 per cent off flights, this limited-time offer delivers real value and encourages our customers to take flight with confidence and convenience.”

Passengers are encouraged to book early to secure their preferred travel dates, as seats are subject to availability.