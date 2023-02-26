UAE's 'World's Coolest Winter' campaign boosts domestic tourist numbers to 1.4 million, boosts hospitality sector

Want to 'pack' a slice of the city for your loved ones or buy a keepsake? Look no further
The third edition of the UAE’s “World’s Coolest Winter” campaign raised the revenues of hotel establishments to Dh1.8 billion as compared to Dh1.5 billion in its second edition, an increase of 20 per cent.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched the campaign in December 2022 in Al Zorah Natural Reserve, Ajman.
The campaign raised the number of domestic tourists to 1.4 million, an increase of eight per cent over the previous edition.
It achieved more than 5.8 million interactions on different platforms while the #WorldsCoolestWinter hashtag was used in more than 18,000 photos and videos on social media.
The campaign was accompanied by more than 161 promotional videos in total, achieving more than 158.2 million views from all over the world. The local, regional and global media coverage reached more than 190 million people.
Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, noted that the “World’s Coolest Winter” translates the objectives of the UAE Tourism Strategy 2031, which seeks to attract Dh100 billion as additional investments for the tourism sector, and raise its contribution to the GDP to Dh450 billion in 2031.
Saeed Mohammad Al Eter, chairman of the UAE Government Media Office, said the third edition of the campaign under the slogan "Our Heritage", has succeeded in achieving its goals, through coordination and joint work between the government entities and the private sector.
-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
ALSO READ:
Want to 'pack' a slice of the city for your loved ones or buy a keepsake? Look no further
The decision waiting time for standard visitor visas has returned to the normal three weeks or 15 working days
Travel agents say passenger traffic to the European nation has increased after ease issuance becomes faster
Caucasian countries, Western Balkans among favourite destinations for residents during the long weekend
The accused was booked under Section 354A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code at Indira Gandhi International Airport police station and arrested
The UAE residents will enjoy the next four-day long weekend on the eve of Eid in April 2023
The airline has resumed services due to increased demand in the sector
Travel agents recommend residents to book the seats earlier to get better fares, especially for larger families