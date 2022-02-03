UAE-US travel: Emirates cancels some flights due to winter storm

By Web Desk Published: Thu 3 Feb 2022, 11:11 AM Last updated: Thu 3 Feb 2022, 11:19 AM

Dubai's Emirates airline has announced the cancellation of some flights to the US on February 3 due to adverse weather conditions.

A statement issued on the carrier's website said the Dallas Fort-Worth area in Texas, as well as the greater Dallas and northern Texas regions, are "forecasting freezing rain and snowfall" on February 3.

As a result, flights EK221 and EK222 from Dubai to Dallas Fort-Worth and Dallas Fort-Worth to Dubai, respectively, have been cancelled.

Affected passengers have been advised to contact their respective Emirates Call Centre or travel agent for rebooking options.

Throughout the US, hundreds of flights have been cancelled as the country braces for a major winter storm that is set to put millions of Americans in the path of heavy snow and freezing rain.

The storm threat comes days after fierce winter weather engulfed the northeastern part of the United States, dropping more than 2 feet (60cm) of snow on some areas and packing high winds, prompting more flight cancellations and curtailing access to the roads in some states.

(With inputs from Reuters)