UAE-UK travel: British airports introduce passport-free eGates

Travellers arriving at UK airports will soon be able to pass through immigration eGates without presenting their passports, as the country begins rolling out new contactless technology designed to speed up border checks.

The new system, which began its phased introduction on October 6, uses facial recognition technology to verify passengers’ identities against existing immigration, travel and passport records.

According to UK Border Force, testing has shown that the contactless system can process passengers up to 25 per cent faster than traditional passport-scanning eGates.

The rollout begins at East Midlands Airport, initially for British citizens, before expanding to other airports and eligible nationalities over the coming months.

All airport eGates are expected to be upgraded by early 2027.

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How will the new passport-free eGates work?

Under the new system, passengers will approach an eGate, where a camera will capture their photograph.

Facial recognition technology will then compare the live image with verified passport, immigration and travel information.

Once the identity and security checks are completed successfully, the gate will open automatically, allowing passengers to walk through without placing their passport on a reader.

However, passengers must still carry their passports, as additional checks may require them to scan the document or speak to a Border Force officer.

Border Force officers will continue monitoring eGates and assisting travellers when necessary.

Who can use the contactless eGates?

Initially, the passport-free system will be available only to British citizens.

The technology will later be extended to other nationalities already eligible to use the UK’s existing eGates.

Under current rules, eligible travellers generally must hold a biometric passport, be at least eight years old and meet a minimum height requirement of 120cm.

Emirati passport holders

meaning Emirati passport holders will not benefit from the first phase. However, UAE residents holding passports from eligible countries, including the US, Canada and EU member states, could benefit as the system expands to other nationalities. The UK government confirmed that it is exploring options to widen eGate eligibility, but no specific announcement has been made regarding Emirati passport holders. Holding a UK Electronic Travel Authorisation does not automatically grant access to the eGates ,According to the UK Home Office and Border Force guidance published on October 6

Children aged eight to 17 must be accompanied by an adult.

Eligible nationalities include citizens of the UK, Ireland, EU countries, Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Switzerland and the United States, among others, subject to applicable immigration requirements.

Travellers using identity cards rather than passports cannot use the eGates.

Which UK airports will introduce the technology?

The rollout begins at East Midlands Airport, with Birmingham Airport also among the first locations introducing the system.

The UK currently operates eGates at several major airports, including Heathrow, Gatwick, Stansted, Manchester, Edinburgh, Glasgow, London City, Luton, Bristol, Cardiff and Newcastle.

More than 290 eGates are already installed across 15 UK air and rail ports, processing millions of passengers annually.

Border Force: Faster journeys without compromising security

Phil Douglas, Director General of Border Force, said the new system would improve the passenger experience while maintaining security standards.

“By using state-of-the-art technology, we are making journeys smoother and faster, all while fully maintaining the UK’s robust border security.” he said

He added that the development builds on recent changes allowing children aged eight and above to use eGates, making arrivals easier for families.

Airports welcome faster immigration checks

Karen Dee, Chief Executive of AirportsUK, welcomed the development, saying it demonstrates how UK airports are adopting new technology to improve passenger journeys.

She said efficient border processing remains essential for international arrivals and that the aviation industry would work closely with the government to support the rollout.

Steve Griffiths, Managing Director of East Midlands Airport, said the airport was pleased to become the first in the UK to introduce the technology.

He added that the system complements recent improvements to the airport’s immigration hall aimed at improving passenger flow.

Meanwhile, Chris Wilson, Head of Terminal and Capacity Planning at Birmingham Airport, said the airport had worked with government agencies and industry partners to prepare for the introduction of the new system.

Part of wider UK border modernisation

The contactless eGate rollout forms part of the UK government’s broader efforts to modernise immigration processing and strengthen digital border management.

It follows the introduction of the Electronic Travel Authorisation scheme, which enables authorities to assess eligible travellers before they arrive in the country.

While the new technology will remove the need for routine passport scanning at upgraded eGates, travellers will still need valid travel documents and must meet the UK’s entry requirements.