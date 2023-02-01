UAE-UK travel: Authority issues tips to get visas faster ahead of summer rush

The decision waiting time for standard visitor visas has returned to the normal three weeks or 15 working days

File photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 1 Feb 2023, 2:10 PM Last updated: Wed 1 Feb 2023, 2:51 PM

The demand for summer travel to the UK will be “high”, with travellers being encouraged to apply for visas early. “You can apply three months before you travel,” the UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) said in a statement.

The authority confirmed that the decision waiting time for standard visitor visas has returned to the normal three weeks or 15 working days.

This means that applicants would get a decision on their visa within three weeks of attending their appointment at the Visa Application Centre (VAC), the authority said.

The standard turnaround time also applies to transit and short-term study visas.

“Ensure that you include all the right documents to help speed up the decision-making process,” the UKVI said.

An Electronic Visa Waiver (EVW) remains an option for citizens of the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

As reported by Khaleej Times, the processing time for UK visas has reverted to the 15 working days standard. “The turnaround time for Priority and Super Priority visas have likewise normalised,” VFS Global had said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

Last year, many UAE residents had cancelled or modified their UK travel plans due to visa delays owing to multiple factors including a significantly higher demand for travel and a passenger cap levied by the London Heathrow airport.

The UKVI also listed some additional information for applicants:

- You can visit the UK as a standard visitor for tourism, business, study (courses up to 6 months) and other permitted activities.

- You can usually stay in the UK for up to six months, although you might be able to apply to stay for longer in certain circumstances, for example to get private medical treatment.

- You must meet the eligibility requirements and only do permitted activities.

- You are not required to book any travel before you apply or before a decision is made on your application.

- You’ll only be refunded if they have not started processing your application.

ALSO READ: