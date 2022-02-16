UAE travel: Now, scan boarding pass for fastest route to gate at Sharjah airport

The new 'Smart Information Desk' will allow passengers to enjoy greater flexibility in accessing the airport services they need

Sharjah International Airport on Wednesday launched "Smart Information Desk" which allows travellers and customers to virtually communicate with the customer service staff at the airport.

Launched as part of the “UAE Innovates 2022” event, the new facility will allow passengers to enjoy greater flexibility in accessing the airport services they need.

In addition to enabling remote communication with customer service staff, the new Smart Information Desk will smooth passengers’ journey inside the terminal by providing access to an interactive airport map and associated features, such as the fastest route to the relevant gate, by simply scanning a boarding pass.

Furthermore, the Smart Information Desk is designed to be accessible for passengers with limited mobility, which includes sign language features and a flexible screen to accommodate wheelchair users.

Users may also select to send an “electronic souvenir” - a keepsake card of their travels through Sharjah Airport - via email from the Desk.

In recognition of its efforts to provide a safe experience for travellers, Sharjah Airport obtained the Airport Health Accreditation (AHA) certificate, issued by the Airports Council International (ACI), for the second year in a row. It was the first airport in the UAE and the seventh in the Middle East to achieve this.

