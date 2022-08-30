UAE travel: Flydubai announces suspension of flights to and from Baghdad

The move comes after heavy clashes erupted in the Iraqi capital

Budget carrier flydubai on Tuesday said it is suspending flights to and from Iraq due to unrest in the Arab country.

Around 20 people died on Monday after heavy clashes erupted in the Iraqi capital Baghdad after Shi’ite cleric Moqtada Al Sadr said he would quit politics.

“Due to the developing situation in Baghdad, flydubai flights to/from Baghdad have been cancelled on August 30 and 31. We will continue to monitor the situation closely,” a flydubai spokesperson said in a statement to Khaleej Times on Tuesday.

“Passengers who have purchased tickets for travel to Baghdad are advised to call the flydubai contact centre in Dubai on (+971) 600 54 44 45, the flydubai travel shops or their local travel partners to be rebooked on the next available flight or to receive a refund,” said the statement.

On Monday, Emirates airline announced the suspension of flights to and from the Iraqi cities of Baghdad and Basra on August 30 and 31.

Due to reports of civil unrest and curfews in Iraq, Emirates cancelled flight EK943/ EK944 to/from Baghdad on August 30, flight EK941/EK942 to/from Baghdad on August 31 and flight EK947/948 to/from Basra on August 31,” it said in a statement on its website.

The airline said customers connecting to Baghdad or Basra will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin.

“Emirates is monitoring the situation closely. Affected customers who have booked with travel agents should contact them for alternative travel arrangements or a refund. Customers who have booked directly with Emirates may contact their local office for rebooking options, or visit emirates.com/refund to request a refund,” it said.

