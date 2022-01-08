UAE travel: Budget airline SpiceJet resumes flights from 3 Indian cities

The airline will have 15 flights per week from Sharjah Airport

By Web Desk Published: Sat 8 Jan 2022, 6:45 PM Last updated: Sat 8 Jan 2022, 6:58 PM

No-frills carrier SpiceJet resumes direct air service between three Indian cities to the Emirate of Sharjah.

From January 7, SpiceJet has begun operations from Pune, Madurai and Mangalore in India.

Flights are scheduled to depart from Pune daily at 9.05pm and arrive at Sharjah Airport at 11.10pm.

Madurai flights will be four times a week leaving at 12.30pm and arriving at Sharjah at 3.30pm Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Mangaluru flights will take off at 10.30pm, and land at Sharjah at 12.55am every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Welcoming SpiceJet Sharjah Airport said the airline would have 15 flights per week.

After almost two years, the Pune airport restarted the international flight operation from January 7.

According to livemint, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the international flight operations were completely shut at the Pune airport Lohegaon.

Notably, the first flight that took off to an international destination from Pune airport was to Sharjah in the UAE.

"SpiceJet now connects Pune to Sharjah from January 7, 2022. Passengers are requested to reconfirm timings from the concerned airline," Pune airport wrote in a tweet.

Customers can book their direct flights between by visiting SpiceJet’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.