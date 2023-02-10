UAE travel: Air Arabia launches new flight to popular Indian destination

The accused was booked under Section 354A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code at Indira Gandhi International Airport police station and arrested
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has launched its new direct route connecting the Capital to Kolkata city in the Indian state of West Bengal.
The new flights between Abu Dhabi International Airport and Kolkata Airport will operate three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, starting from March 15.
The airline will operate Airbus A320, which will depart from Abu Dhabi at 2.25pm and land in Kolkata by 8.20pm, and return flight leaves from Kolkata at 9:05pm to reach Abu Dhabi by 1.05am.
Adel Al Ali, Group CEO, Air Arabia, said the launch of the new route offers customers a wider choice of destinations in India.
“Kolkata is a vibrant city, and this new service will enable us to provide our customer base with more convenient and affordable opportunities for business, leisure, and cultural exchange between the two countries. Air Arabia Abu Dhabi remains committed to provide customers a unique travel experience and value driven products. We look forward to welcoming our passengers on board our flights.”
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the capital’s first low-cost carrier, continues to cater to its customers’ needs through expanding its route network to reach a total of 28 destinations directly from Abu Dhabi International Airport. The new service to Kolkata marks the seventh destination in India after Kochi, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad.
Bookings on flights from Abu Dhabi to Kolkata can be done by visiting Air Arabia’s official website, or by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.
