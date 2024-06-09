UAE: Top 10 summer destinations for residents with airfares starting at Dh425

Switzerland is making waves by offering vegetarian menus that are now being served in Michelin starred restaurants in the country
As most schools in the UAE prepare to wrap up the final semester by July 1 for a two-month break, many families are gearing up for summer travel. According to an online marketplace, travellers have begun making plans weeks in advance in anticipation of the upcoming Eid Al Adha holidays, followed by the summer break.
So, where are residents flying to this summer? Based on Wego's data, the most sought-after international destinations for UAE travellers are Egypt, India, Jordan, Morocco, Pakistan, Thailand, Lebanon, Turkey, Tunisia and Saudi Arabia.
Mamoun Hmedan, chief business officer of Wego, said: "This trend reflects the desire of many travellers to visit their friends and relatives in their home country during the summer. Most of these countries are notably visa-free for GCC nationals.
"With airfares rising during the summer period, it is important to plan and book trips as early as possible to get the best deals."
The travel booking site has observed a jump in summer airfares to almost all these popular destinations compared to the same period early this year. Average flight prices are now 42.72 per cent more expensive for flights to Egypt, up 64.08 per cent to Jordan, and up 32.10 per cent to India.
However, compared to last year’s summer rates, average flight prices are still cheaper. The YoY drop in average airfares to Saudi Arabia, Thailand, and the UAE, for example, range from 18.36 to 27.63 per cent.
According to data, destinations such as Turkey and Thailand have emerged as preferred holiday options, demonstrating travellers' interest in enjoying unique tourist experiences and exploring new cultures.
So, how much will flight tickets cost for UAE residents travelling to these destinations?
Istanbul return flight fares start at Dh682
Cheapest, Dh682. Fastest: Dh2,995
Dubai resident M Rizvi, who is planning a family vacation in Turkey, said: "With its stunning beaches, vibrant culture, and rich history, I think Turkey is the perfect place to go for holidays and enjoy family time. Turkey offers something for everyone, and we plan to explore Istanbul, Cappadocia, and Antalya during the vacation."
For content writer Anam Khan, Turkey is special. "Even after two visits, I want to return knowing there's so much more left to explore in this culturally rich country. Its rich tapestry of history, culture, and natural beauty sets Turkey apart — from the ancient ruins of Ephesus to the stunning coastline along the Mediterranean."
Jordan (Amman return flight) — Cheapest: Dh1,146. Fastest: Dh2,544
Dubai resident Nadine Ghazal is excited about her upcoming summer trip to Jordan. "I have heard such wonderful things about Jordan, and I can't wait for my first visit. I'm especially looking forward to attending my friend's wedding and then exploring the country's popular sites and local markets."
Saudi Arabia (Riyadh return flight) — Cheapest: Dh425. Fastest: Dh1,442
"We are travelling to Saudi Arabia on July 4 with my in laws," said Maryam Khan. The Dubai residents has previously visited the Kingdom as a pilgrim. "My pilgrimage to holy Makkah and Medinah was a deeply spiritual experience, but the country held much more than just religious significance. Saudi Arabia revealed serene landscapes of unparalleled beauty and I am looking forward to this visit."
If you plan to travel to Egypt around the first week of July, you can expect a return flight to Cairo from Dubai for a three-week holiday to cost approximately Dh1,915 for a direct flight. However, if you prioritise the fastest available flight, the cost will increase to around Dh2,214.
The best deal to travel to Casablanca around the same time as mentioned above is Dh3,140; the cheapest fare will be around Dh2,274. Travelling to Rabat will be more expensive, with the best deal available for Dh3,830. Marrakech's best deal will cost visitors around Dh2,761.
Flying out to visit some ornate shrines and vibrant street life in Bangkok? The best deal will cost you around Dh1,395. However, flying to Phuket will cost you around Dh1,898. To enjoy Chiang Mai's laid-back vibes, numerous temples and monasteries, UAE travellers will have to shell out around Dh1,772.
Pakistani expats travelling home for the long summer holidays will spend around Dh1,00 on a flight to Islamabad or Karachi for Dh918. Meanwhile, flying to Lahore will be cheaper than the other two cities and cost residents around Dh870.
Millions of Indians living in the UAE travel back home during the summer holidays, spending the majority of the two-month vacation in their native regions. So, here are the best deals for some of the most popular destinations.
Often called 'Paris of the Middle East', the best deal to Beirut will cost you around Dh1,845.
Exploring Tunisia's sprawling capital comes at a hefty price; the best deal to travel to Tunis is around Dh5,160. If you plan to visit Djerba, an island off the coast of Tunisia, the best deal will be around Dh2,430.
Meanwhile, the UK, Germany, and Italy top the list for European summer destinations. The UK's enduring popularity, especially, may be attributed to the new ETA system that allows GCC citizens to travel to the UK hassle-free.
Mamoun said, "Our data indicates that the summer season and school holidays represent a peak period in travel, as many seek to take advantage of the holiday to meet their loved ones or explore new places.
"We are seeing a significant increase in travel through our platform and recorded over two million searches for flights from the UAE. We expect searches and bookings to increase significantly as the school holidays approach."
*All airfares were checked on June 9 and aggregated using Skyscanner.
