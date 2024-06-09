UAE: Top 10 summer destinations for residents with airfares starting at Dh425

Published: Sun 9 Jun 2024, 7:09 AM Last updated: Sun 9 Jun 2024, 7:28 AM

As most schools in the UAE prepare to wrap up the final semester by July 1 for a two-month break, many families are gearing up for summer travel. According to an online marketplace, travellers have begun making plans weeks in advance in anticipation of the upcoming Eid Al Adha holidays, followed by the summer break.

So, where are residents flying to this summer? Based on Wego's data, the most sought-after international destinations for UAE travellers are Egypt, India, Jordan, Morocco, Pakistan, Thailand, Lebanon, Turkey, Tunisia and Saudi Arabia.

Mamoun Hmedan, chief business officer of Wego, said: "This trend reflects the desire of many travellers to visit their friends and relatives in their home country during the summer. Most of these countries are notably visa-free for GCC nationals.

"With airfares rising during the summer period, it is important to plan and book trips as early as possible to get the best deals."

The travel booking site has observed a jump in summer airfares to almost all these popular destinations compared to the same period early this year. Average flight prices are now 42.72 per cent more expensive for flights to Egypt, up 64.08 per cent to Jordan, and up 32.10 per cent to India.

However, compared to last year’s summer rates, average flight prices are still cheaper. The YoY drop in average airfares to Saudi Arabia, Thailand, and the UAE, for example, range from 18.36 to 27.63 per cent.

According to data, destinations such as Turkey and Thailand have emerged as preferred holiday options, demonstrating travellers' interest in enjoying unique tourist experiences and exploring new cultures.

So, how much will flight tickets cost for UAE residents travelling to these destinations?

Turkey

Istanbul return flight fares start at Dh682

Cheapest, Dh682. Fastest: Dh2,995

Dubai resident M Rizvi, who is planning a family vacation in Turkey, said: "With its stunning beaches, vibrant culture, and rich history, I think Turkey is the perfect place to go for holidays and enjoy family time. Turkey offers something for everyone, and we plan to explore Istanbul, Cappadocia, and Antalya during the vacation."

For content writer Anam Khan, Turkey is special. "Even after two visits, I want to return knowing there's so much more left to explore in this culturally rich country. Its rich tapestry of history, culture, and natural beauty sets Turkey apart — from the ancient ruins of Ephesus to the stunning coastline along the Mediterranean."

Jordan (Amman return flight) — Cheapest: Dh1,146. Fastest: Dh2,544

Dubai resident Nadine Ghazal is excited about her upcoming summer trip to Jordan. "I have heard such wonderful things about Jordan, and I can't wait for my first visit. I'm especially looking forward to attending my friend's wedding and then exploring the country's popular sites and local markets."

Saudi Arabia (Riyadh return flight) — Cheapest: Dh425. Fastest: Dh1,442

"We are travelling to Saudi Arabia on July 4 with my in laws," said Maryam Khan. The Dubai residents has previously visited the Kingdom as a pilgrim. "My pilgrimage to holy Makkah and Medinah was a deeply spiritual experience, but the country held much more than just religious significance. Saudi Arabia revealed serene landscapes of unparalleled beauty and I am looking forward to this visit."

Egypt:

If you plan to travel to Egypt around the first week of July, you can expect a return flight to Cairo from Dubai for a three-week holiday to cost approximately Dh1,915 for a direct flight. However, if you prioritise the fastest available flight, the cost will increase to around Dh2,214.

Morocco:

The best deal to travel to Casablanca around the same time as mentioned above is Dh3,140; the cheapest fare will be around Dh2,274. Travelling to Rabat will be more expensive, with the best deal available for Dh3,830. Marrakech's best deal will cost visitors around Dh2,761.

Thailand:

Flying out to visit some ornate shrines and vibrant street life in Bangkok? The best deal will cost you around Dh1,395. However, flying to Phuket will cost you around Dh1,898. To enjoy Chiang Mai's laid-back vibes, numerous temples and monasteries, UAE travellers will have to shell out around Dh1,772.

Pakistan: