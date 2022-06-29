UAE summer travel rush: Etihad expects to fly 2.7 million passengers

Across 24 days, there will also be stops at countries which do not have Disney parks, including tours of the Taj Mahal in India, Egypt’s Pyramids of Giza
Etihad Airways and Abu Dhabi International Airport have geared up resources and are ready to welcome 2.7 million network passengers over the summer months, following a surge in demand for global travel.
Over 1.4 million passengers will depart from Abu Dhabi International Airport, including 330,000 local joiners, with more than 1100 weekly network-wide departures.
Mohammad Al Bulooki, Chief Operating Officer, Etihad Aviation Group, said, “As travel rebounds from the impact of the global pandemic, Etihad has witnessed a vast increase in bookings over recent weeks.
"With summer holidays upon us and to manage the increase in passenger numbers, Etihad has bolstered operations both locally and across our global network to ensure guests enjoy a seamless airport and flight experience.”
Importantly, guests are reminded to check-in online, use the Verified to Fly service to submit any Covid-related travel documents for prior approval, and arrive at the airport early.
