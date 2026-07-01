UAE summer travel: Dubai Airport braces for over 3 million flyers; busiest day revealed

Dubai International Airport (DXB) is bracing for a busy start to summer, with approximately 3 million guests expected to pass through its terminals during the first half of July. The summer rush is expected to begin with a surge in departures from July 2 as most schools close for summer holidays on July 3.

The busiest day is projected to be July 12, with over 225,000 travelers, while daily traffic is expected to consistently top 200,000 throughout the fortnight. Transfer traffic is forecast to account for around 50 per cent of total passengers, reinforcing Dubai's status as one of the world's most connected aviation hubs.

Summer readiness plan

Dubai Airports, in collaboration with its oneDXB partners, has activated its summer readiness plan to ensure smooth, safe and on-time journeys for all travellers. Guests are advised to arrive no earlier than three hours before departure and to use online check-in when available. Emirates passengers can also take advantage of the airline's home, city and self-service check-in options.

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Families with children over the age of 12 can use smart gates to get through passport control quickly. Additional support is available for People of Determination, including marked accessibility routes, trained staff supporting guests wearing the sunflower lanyard, and a dedicated assisted travel lounge in Terminal 2.

Travellers are reminded to pack spare batteries and power banks in hand luggage only. Last year, additional restrictions were placed on carrying power banks to ensure passenger safety after a spate of international incidents where these devices caught fire. Passengers are also advised to stay updated on travel regulations and required documents for their destination. Flight and gate updates are available via DXB Express Maps, a wayfinding platform accessible through a quick QR code scan.

At Concourse B of Terminal 3, departing and transiting guests can engage with the I Heart DXB interactive installation. By uploading a selfie, travellers join a living mosaic portrait of Dubai in the colours of the UAE flag, alongside a wall of handwritten notes sharing messages

In 2025, DXB welcomed a record 95.2 million guests, marking the busiest year in its history and the highest annual international traffic ever recorded by any airport. Meanwhile, Dubai World Central - Al Maktoum International (DWC) embodies the city's vision for the future of aviation, with expansion plans announced in May 2024 involving a record $35 billion investment. Over the next decade, DWC will accommodate 150 million passengers annually, eventually expanding to 260 million passengers and 12 million tonnes of cargo.