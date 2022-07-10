UAE: Summer travel demand on the rise as Dubai attracts scores of inbound tourists

Relaxed Covid restrictions, pristine beaches are among many reasons why travellers pick the Emirates for their holidays

By SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Sun 10 Jul 2022, 6:27 PM

UAE is experiencing an influx of inbound arrivals, leading travel agents in the country have said. Scores of tourists from Central Asian and East African countries are rushing into the UAE to experience sunny weather conditions, pristine beaches, world-class architecture, and shopping and dining experience in the Emirates.

According to an April 2022 survery from Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), the Emirate welcomed nearly four million international overnight visitors between January and March 2022, up from 1.27 million visitors for the corresponding period last year, representing a massive 214 per cent YoY visitation growth.

Libin Varghese, director of sales and marketing, ROOH Tourism LLC, said that they have been receiving a huge number of guests from European and African countries due to the easy access and climatic conditions. "One of the main reasons why tourists are flocking to Dubai is the weather, which the Europeans love. Packed with hundreds of activities, tourists find Dubai the best option to travel for summer holidays," said Varghese.

He further explained that since travel to China is restricted, airlines in the country are utilising aircraft for different sectors, catering to the inbound rush. This has also influenced ticket fares to Dubai, which is comparatively cheaper from some African and European countries.

This is the first summer where travel is relatively stress-free as many Covid-19-induced restrictions, such as pre-travel testing, have been eased. Scrapping of Rapid PCR/PCR tests brought a sigh of relief for UAE-bound travellers.

Travel agencies highlight the ease to travel, relaxed Covid restrictions and pristine beaches are other reasons why tourists pick the UAE for their summer holidays.

"Thanks to the UAE government's prompt action in coping with the virus and the gradual resumption of commercial and tourist activities, travellers are attracted to spend memorable time here," says Thomas Liju, sales manager, Tours On Board Pvt LTD.

He added that they have been receiving several inquiries for inbound tourists. "We have received many guests and are receiving hundreds of inquiries daily as Dubai is the preferred destination for summer travel for Central Asian, African, and European countries.

"People from Georgia are keen to visit the country, and we have a special package for them. We schedule Musandam tour for them and add Jumeirah in the itinerary to enjoy the beaches," said Liju.

"Airfare from African countries starts from Dh900 to Dh1100 and from European countries ticket costs Dh2,200 depending on the departing airport, which is cheap compared to other destinations," added Liju.

Travel agents have also received many Israeli tourists to the UAE after opening the borders.

