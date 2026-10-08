October half-term: UAE staycation bookings rise 31% as families seek shorter breaks

UAE residents are choosing short breaks closer home for the October half-term holiday, with staycation bookings up 31 per cent from the same period last year, dnata Travel said.

The travel company said the UAE is the top destination booked by residents for the school break, as families look for time away without the cost and planning involved in an overseas trip.

Dubai accounts for 78 per cent of dnata Travel's UAE staycation bookings. Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah follow, with beach resorts and hotels close to major attractions drawing the strongest demand.

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Travel agents said several hotels are already seeing high occupancy for the holiday period. "Hotels are seeing good occupancy for the October half-term break, particularly family-friendly beach resorts and properties with activities for children," said Subair Thekepurathvalappil, senior manager at Wisefox Tourism.

“Many popular hotels are already close to full capacity on the main holiday dates, as families look for a short break without the time and cost of flying abroad.”

He said Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah are all attracting bookings, especially from residents looking for a resort where they can spend a full weekend with their families.

dnata Travel said properties on Yas Island and Palm Jumeirah are among those seeing strong interest, helped by their access to entertainment, dining and leisure options. All-inclusive beach resorts are also proving popular among families who want a simpler holiday with more costs included upfront.

The company said average family booking values have risen six per cent year-on-year. Bookings made through dnata Travel’s retail stores have increased 16 per cent, while bookings generated through social media channels have tripled from last year.

Meerah Ketait, head of Retail and Leisure UAE at dnata Travel, said shorter breaks were becoming more attractive to families.

“The sustained popularity of staycations reflects broader shifts in traveller behaviour, with families placing greater value on convenience, flexibility and meaningful experiences,” she said.

For residents who are travelling abroad, the Maldives, Spain, France, Thailand and Mauritius are among the most-booked destinations, dnata said. Spain has recorded a 65 per cent year-on-year increase in sales, while bookings to the United States are up six per cent.