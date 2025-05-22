UAE-Salalah travel: Best time to visit, visa requirements, cost revealed

[Editor's Note: This article is being reshared ahead of Eid Al Adha as many UAE travellers head to Oman during the holidays]

July is the ideal month to visit Oman’s Dhofar region during the Khareef season, when the entire area transforms into a lush green landscape and nature is at its vibrant best.

“The Khareef season officially begins on June 21 and ends on September 20. This is when the region experiences monsoon rains and related festivities. Sometimes the rains arrive a bit earlier or later, but generally, by the end of June, the greenery begins to emerge. Even if the rainfall is delayed, the earth typically takes two to three weeks to fully become green,” said Dr Ahmed Al Ghassani, Mayor of Dhofar, in an interview with Khaleej Times.

Every summer, thousands of UAE citizens and expatriates travel to Oman during the Khareef season to enjoy the cooler weather, rainfall, and scenic natural beauty.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

There are multiple land entry points from the UAE to Oman, including routes through Hatta, Al Ain, and other northern emirates. UAE nationals do not require a visa, while expat residents can obtain a visa either at the border or, preferably, online in advance.

Visa requirements and cost

“Residents can apply for their visas online, which is safer and saves time,” Dr Ahmed advised.

According to the Royal Oman Police website, “eVisa is your gateway to entering Oman, ensuring a smoother experience without delays upon arrival". While online applications are encouraged, paper applications are still available in exceptional cases.

The tourist visa costs five Omani riyals (approximately Dh48).

Visitor numbers from UAE

In 2023, around one million visitors travelled to Oman during the Khareef season, with tourists coming from GCC countries, China, Egypt, India, and Iraq.

Of these, approximately 70 per cent were Omani citizens and residents, 20 per cent were from GCC countries, and 10 per cent from other nations.

“Among GCC visitors, the UAE accounted for the highest number last year, followed by Saudi Arabia. While the UAE leads, the gap is closing as tourist numbers from Saudi Arabia continue to rise rapidly. We are also seeing a growing number of visitors from China,” Dr Ahmed noted.

He added that Dhofar aims to boost tourist numbers from the UAE and globally by at least 10 per cent annually over the next three years. “We’re investing in infrastructure projects, and once completed, we’ll be able to increase both the volume and pace of incoming tourism,” he said.

Most UAE visitors travel to Salalah by car or air. “Some groups drive to Sohar or Muscat and then take a bus to Salalah,” he explained.

Hotel capacity expansion

With rising tourist numbers, the Dhofar municipality is working closely with the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism to expand hotel and resort capacities.

“There are plans to attract tourists from new markets such as Russia. To accommodate this influx, we’re increasing the number of hotel rooms. Some new properties will open during this Khareef season, while others are scheduled for winter,” said Dr Ahmed. Some hotels experienced 100 per cent occupancy during the peak of last year’s Khareef.

What to see and do in Salalah

During the Khareef season, Dhofar hosts a wide array of activities including carnivals, drone shows, dancing fountains, theatrical performances, and light shows.

Dr Ahmed highlighted several major attractions such as Ramlat Jadilah, the world’s largest sand dune, numerous waterfalls, scenic landscapes, and cultural landmarks.

“One of our standout attractions is the Chinese monument — the only one of its kind outside China. It honors Chinese sailor and navigator Zheng He, who toured the world seven times and made four stops in Oman. His cultural contributions are commemorated with this monument in Salalah,” he said.

Salalah also boasts long stretches of white sandy beaches and historic forts that are especially popular with tourists from GCC countries and Western nations.