UAE residents get visa-free entry to Montenegro with 10-day stay permit

UAE residents holding a valid residence permit for at least three consecutive years can now visit Montenegro without needing to obtain a visa in advance. This is part of a temporary exemption announced by the Montenegrin government.

The visa-free exemption started on May 1 and will last until October 1, 2026. During this time, eligible UAE residents can visit Montenegro and stay for up to 10 days without a visa.

Visa-free entry is available to people with foreign passports who meet the listed requirements. This decision was made by the Montenegrin Government under paragraph 2 of Article 14 of the Law on Foreigners.

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To be eligible, travellers need to:

Have a valid UAE residence permit that has been active for at least three years before arriving in Montenegro

Travel to Montenegro on a direct flight from the UAE

Carry a valid passport or travel document

Show proof of a tourist booking or travel arrangement

This exemption only applies if visitors arrive in Montenegro directly from the UAE. It does not cover travellers coming through other countries.

This gives UAE residents an opportunity to visit Montenegro, which is known for its Adriatic coast, historic towns, and mountain scenery.

Direct flights from Dubai to Montenegro

UAE residents can fly directly from Dubai to Tivat in Montenegro. Flydubai offers four direct flights each week on this route, and the flight takes about five hours and 55 minutes. Ticket prices depend on your travel dates and seat availability.

The Montenegrin government says this temporary exemption is meant to boost tourism and make travel between Montenegro and the UAE easier. It lets eligible residents visit without applying for a visa in advance.

Travellers should check the latest entry requirements with official sources before they leave, since immigration rules can change.