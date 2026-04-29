Some UAE residents rethink Eid Al Adha travel plans to India amid heat wave

As Eid Al Adha approaches, many UAE-based Indian residents are re-evaluating their usual holiday plans to India, as a combination of an intense heat wave and soaring airfares begin to weigh on decisions.

A severe heatwave continues to grip India, with temperatures soaring across multiple regions. Nearly 10 cities have recorded highs of around 46°C, ranking among the hottest globally.

The extreme conditions appear largely concentrated in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh and adjoining areas, suggesting a broader regional weather pattern rather than isolated spikes.

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For Dubai resident Farzana Khan, the decision to skip India this Eid came down to both cost and comfort — particularly for children.

“Last year was different, so we travelled. But this time, airfares have surged sharply and the weather is a major concern. It’s extremely hot and humid, and that raises the risk of heat stroke — especially for children, who can’t spend much time outdoors in such conditions," she said.

As several hotels in the UAE continue to offer competitive rates, residents said that it makes more sense to stay back and unwind locally. “It’s difficult to deal with the extreme summer heat there [India], especially children, find it challenging. We also just returned from India after a three-week break as my daughter had distance learning and we were doing it from Delhi, so it doesn’t feel necessary to go again so soon.”

Families weigh heat, costs, and comfort

For others, travel plans are being scaled back rather than scrapped altogether. Kanchan Rathod said her family is opting out of a full trip this time, even as her husband may travel briefly for work.

“My husband may travel to India during the Eid holidays as he has some work in Jaipur, but we are not planning a family trip. Even relatives back home are struggling with the intense summer heat there,” she said.

“My mother and mother-in-law often mention it during calls. On top of that, airfares are quite high right now, which makes travel less feasible. We’ll likely spend Eid in Dubai instead, where it feels more manageable since most of the time is spent indoors in air conditioning," she added.

Travel agents across the UAE emphasised this shift is becoming increasingly visible. According to Reena M. Philip, director and general manager at Aurora Travel and Tourism, bookings to India have dipped compared to previous Eid periods, with several overlapping factors at play.

“For the upcoming Eid holiday, we are not seeing many bookings to India. The surge is clearly towards visa-free destinations, while India-bound travel has fewer takers at the moment due to the current situation.”

Philip added, “A lot of travellers are also choosing to stay back and opt for staycations, as they feel more comfortable remaining within the country. Under normal circumstances, many would have travelled to India during Eid, but the ongoing heat wave there is also playing a role in this shift. Traditionally, India sees strong demand during the Eid break, but this year bookings are noticeably lower.”

She underlined that recent school schedules and high ticket prices are also shaping travel behaviour. “With schools having had a period of distance learning, we are not seeing a strong rush of families travelling to India for that reason. Many residents had already travelled during that time and have likely just returned after schools reopened.”

“Another factor is flight availability, with fewer services operating and some uncertainty among travellers about airline options,” she added.

Shift toward cooler destinations and shorter trips

Industry data suggests that while overall travel intent remains steady, preferences are evolving. Rashida Zahid, VP - Operations at musafir.com, notes that residents are becoming more selective rather than cancelling plans outright.

“What we are seeing is less of a drop in overall travel intent and more of a shift in destination preference. The ongoing heatwave in India has not led to a significant wave of cancellations from UAE-based Indian travellers, but it is influencing travel behaviour.

"Many residents have already used the extended spring break to visit their home countries, and are seeing a stronger shift toward international leisure travel rather than repeat or extended India visits.”

Zahid also noted that travellers who do choose India are adapting their itineraries to cope with the weather. “A portion of India-bound travel is shifting toward hill stations and cooler regions, while many are also shortening stays in hotter metro cities or avoiding peak daytime travel altogether."