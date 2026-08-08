UAE public holiday: Best places to visit during the August long weekend

Three days off, no annual leave needed, and one chance for residents to take a summer break before schools reopen. With Friday, August 28, announced as a public and private sector holiday for Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) Birthday, residents who have Saturday and Sunday off will get a three-day weekend until August 30.

So how can residents use those three days? They can take a short international trip, drive across the border for an Oman escape, or simply book a staycation within the UAE. Travel websites have listed short-break packages, while hotels and resorts are continuing to offer summer deals.

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Flying out for three nights

Travel websites such as Musafir.com, Holiday Factory, and Travelwings are advertising short international packages to destinations including Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkey and Thailand.

Three-night packages seen by Khaleej Times start from around Dh1,200 to Dh3,000 per person, depending on the destination, hotel and inclusions. Georgia, Baku and Armenia are among the options for residents who want to fly out and return before work resumes.

Those willing to take additional annual leave have more choices. A Montenegro package runs from August 26 to 31, but that would require travellers to extend the three-day weekend.

Georgia is becoming popular among travellers from the Gulf. According to the Georgian National Tourism Administration, the country recorded 145,513 visits from GCC markets in 2025, up 3.4 per cent from the previous year. Its roughly four-hour flight time from major Gulf cities, easier entry options and mix of city, mountain and nature experiences have helped make it a popular short-break destination, while Tbilisi was recently ranked among the world’s top trending destinations for 2026.

Drive to Salalah

Southern Oman's Salalah is another option for families in the UAE who enjoy long road trips. Using a rough distance of about 1,200km each way from Dubai, the complete journey would be around 2,400km to 2,500km.

A family car averaging about 10 to 12km per litre would need roughly 200 to 250 litres of petrol for the return journey. Depending on the car and where motorists refuel, families can budget around Dh600 to Dh850 for fuel.

Hotels can cost roughly Dh200 to Dh550 a night, based on the options reviewed. Once two nights of accommodation, meals, border-related costs, insurance and activities are added, a family of four could spend around Dh3,000 to Dh4,500 on the trip.

Families can spend their time around Salalah’s Khareef attractions, including Wadi Darbat and Mughsail, and also visit the new Salalah Eye, which is scheduled to open in the second week of August. Those who do not want to spend hours driving can also find flight-and-hotel packages to Salalah, with some offers seen starting from around Dh1,499.

Musandam for an easier road trip

Oman's Musandam, often referred to as the 'Norway of Arabia', is a much easier option for residents who want to cross the border without committing to the long Salalah drive. Packages to Khasab seen online start from around Dh250, while residents can also plan their own self-drive trip.

The three-day break gives residents enough time to leave on Thursday evening, spend one or two nights there and return on Sunday. Dhow cruises, mountain scenery and time by the water make it suitable for a short road escape.

Hotel stays in UAE from under Dh200

Residents who do not want flights or border crossings can simply turn the weekend into a staycation. Cobone, an online platform currently lists hotel and resort deals starting below Dh200.

Travel listings reviewed by Khaleej Times show staycation packages averaging Dh300 in Ras Al Khaimah, Dh375 in Dubai, Dh450 in Abu Dhabi, Dh495 in Al Ain, Dh500 in Ajman, Dh590 in Umm Al Quwain, and Dh600 in Fujairah. The final rate will depend on the hotel, room type, meals and dates selected.

For residents looking for something more unusual, Sir Bani Yas Island can also turn the weekend into an island escape without leaving the UAE. Whether residents choose a short flight, a long road trip or a hotel closer to home, the August 28-30 break gives them one last window to get away before regular routines return.