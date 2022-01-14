UAE-Pakistan flights: Airline to resume services from Dubai

UAE-India flights: 'Drastic drop' in airfares due to new quarantine rule; tickets start from Dh250
Travel agents in Dubai said rates have almost halved
Travel4 days ago
Pakistan's largest airline in the private sector airblue will resume its flights to Karachi from Dubai as passenger demand surges after the resumption of economic activities and relaxation of travel restrictions, Khaleej Times has learnt.
Sohail Sheikh, airblue's country manager for the UAE, said the airline's first flight will depart Dubai International Airport to Pakistan's largest city and commercial hub on January 15, 2022.
"We will resume flights to Karachi after a gap of more than five years. We suspended our Dubai to Karachi operations in August 2016, however with the current passenger demand, we will be operating a daily flight from Dubai to Karachi from January 15," Sheikh told Khaleej Times on Friday.
Airblue will be operating 56 weekly flights from three cities of the UAE. It will operate 28 weekly flights from Dubai, 16 weekly flights from Sharjah and 12 weekly flights from Abu Dhabi.
"We are expanding our fleet and flights to make our guest experience more valuable," Sheikh said.
ALSO READ:
The Islamabad-based carrier operates all-Airbus fleet comprising of 11 aircraft including A321neo, A320-200 and A321-200. It recently added two A321neo aircraft to expand its network on domestic and international routes.
--- muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com
Travel agents in Dubai said rates have almost halved
Travel4 days ago
Emirates recently announced the resumption of flights to and from Uganda
Travel4 days ago
The airline will have 15 flights per week from Sharjah Airport
Travel5 days ago
All passengers will have to undergo home quarantine for 7 days and must undertake RT-PCR test on the eighth day of arrival in India
Travel5 days ago
Passengers will be allowed to travel from January 8
Travel6 days ago
Outbound travel is suspended due to travel restrictions
Travel1 week ago
The city’s university was founded in 1425. Despite its venerable heritage the library was deliberately set alight, destroying tens of thousands of books and manuscripts
Travel1 week ago
Demand for testing has gone up in the country, with residents reporting long queues at healthcare centres
Travel1 week ago