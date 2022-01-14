UAE-Pakistan flights: Airline to resume services from Dubai

The carrier will operate a daily service on Dubai-Karachi sector from January 15

Pakistan's largest airline in the private sector airblue will resume its flights to Karachi from Dubai as passenger demand surges after the resumption of economic activities and relaxation of travel restrictions, Khaleej Times has learnt.

Sohail Sheikh, airblue's country manager for the UAE, said the airline's first flight will depart Dubai International Airport to Pakistan's largest city and commercial hub on January 15, 2022.

"We will resume flights to Karachi after a gap of more than five years. We suspended our Dubai to Karachi operations in August 2016, however with the current passenger demand, we will be operating a daily flight from Dubai to Karachi from January 15," Sheikh told Khaleej Times on Friday.

Airblue will be operating 56 weekly flights from three cities of the UAE. It will operate 28 weekly flights from Dubai, 16 weekly flights from Sharjah and 12 weekly flights from Abu Dhabi.

"We are expanding our fleet and flights to make our guest experience more valuable," Sheikh said.

The Islamabad-based carrier operates all-Airbus fleet comprising of 11 aircraft including A321neo, A320-200 and A321-200. It recently added two A321neo aircraft to expand its network on domestic and international routes.

