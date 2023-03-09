UAE, other GCC countries first to get UK’s new ETA scheme

Individuals can make multiple visits to the country over a two-year validity period

Photo: Reuters file

By Prasun Sonwalkar Published: Thu 9 Mar 2023, 6:12 PM

Visitors to the United Kingdom from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, and Jordan, will be the first to benefit from the UK’s new Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme, the Rishi Sunak government announced on Thursday.

The scheme will be expanded worldwide throughout 2024 and Qatari visitors will be the first to be able to apply for an ETA in October 2023, officials said.

By applying for an ETA in advance, visitors will benefit from smooth and efficient travel. The application process will be quick, light touch and entirely digital with most visitors applying via a mobile app and receiving a swift decision on their application.

The officials said that an ETA is not a visa, it does not permit entry into the UK, but authorises an individual to travel to the UK. On arrival, an individual will still need to obtain leave to enter, as per the process now, by seeing a Border Force Officer or using an eGate if eligible to do so.

The ETA scheme is in line with the approach many of the UK’s international partners have taken to border security, including the USA, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, they added.

The cost of an ETA will be in line with similar international schemes, and individuals can make multiple visits to the UK over a two-year validity period. The scheme will also further strengthen the UK’s border, by ensuring robust security checks are conducted on every visitor pre-travel.

As part of the application process, individuals will need to provide biometric details and answer a set of suitability questions. This will ensure UK officials have information on those seeking to come to the UK helping to prevent dangerous individuals, such as criminals, entering the UK.

ALSO READ:

Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick said: “Strengthening our border remains one of the Government’s top priorities. ETAs will enhance our border security by increasing our knowledge about those seeking to come to the UK and preventing the arrival of those who pose a threat. It will also improve travel for legitimate visitors, with those visiting from Gulf Cooperation Council states being among the first to benefit.”

After the initial launch for Qatar, visitors from the rest of the GCC states, including the UAE, and Jordan can apply for an ETA from February 2024. The new scheme will entirely replace the current Electronic Visa Waiver (EVW) Scheme which requires visitors to the UK from GCC states to pay a higher cost for a single-use visit.

By the end of 2024, ETAs will be a requirement worldwide for visitors who do not need a visa for short stays, including those visiting from Europe. Visitors from Europe, and other nations such as America and Australia do not currently need to make any form of application to visit the UK. However this will change with the introduction of ETAs.

The officials added that Qatari visitors will need an ETA to travel to the UK from 15 November 2023, but can apply in advance from October 25, 2023. Before November 15 2023, they will continue to require an EVW to travel to the UK.

Visitors from Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates will need an ETA to travel to the UK from 22 February 2024, but can apply in advance from February 1, 2024. Before February 22, 2024, they will continue to require an EVW to travel to the UK.

Visitors from Jordan will need an ETA to travel to the UK from February 22, 2024, but can apply in advance from February 1, 2024. Before February 22, 2024, they will continue to require a visa to travel to the UK.