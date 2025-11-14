UAE: One month school break turns December into peak travel season

With schools across the UAE set to close for nearly a month from December 8 to January 4, the longest winter break ever, residents are turning the upcoming season into an extended travel period. Travel experts told Khaleej Times that December has become the new peak season, with bookings surging by 35 per cent as residents combine National Day, Christmas, and New Year holidays into one long escape.

“The period right after National Day has become the official start of the UAE's winter travel season,” said Raheesh Babu, COO of musafir.com. “Families plan extended breaks, schools close, and people are eager to make the most of the cooler months. This year, we are seeing a clear shift as UAE residents aren't just travelling for leisure, but they are travelling for experiences that stay with them.”

Strong demand for December travel

Travel agents said that bookings for December have already reached high levels, with many residents locking in early to take advantage of school closures and avoid soaring fares later in the month.

“Seats are filling fast for both National Day and the Christmas-New Year period,” said Mir Wasim Raja, manager at Galadari International Travel. “Even if travellers are willing to pay, they may not find seats at the last minute.”

He added that families began planning much earlier this year. “Winter travel bookings started early. Many families planned ahead because of extended school holidays,” he said.

Where UAE residents are heading

Musafir.com data shows two trends this winter, long-haul cultural escapes and short regional getaways.

Among long-haul destinations, Vietnam and Japan are favourites for their rich culture and scenic beauty, while Paris, Rome, Lisbon, Budapest, Switzerland, and Italy remain popular for Christmas markets and festive charm.

Closer to home, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, and Egypt are seeing a travel boom, and experts said that events such as Riyadh Season and the Qatar Winter Festival are the reason behind it. North African destinations like Tunisia and Morocco are also preferred, while Latvia and Uzbekistan are gaining traction among younger travellers looking for adventures.

Cruises are quickly becoming the season’s top choice. Starting at around Dh1,299 per person, 3 to 7-night cruise packages to Muscat, Khasab, Doha, and Bahrain are attracting families and groups.

Early planners

With Schengen visa processing taking up to eight weeks, early planning has become essential. Musafir.com data shows that nearly 30 per cent of travellers have already booked winter holidays well in advance, a major shift from the last-minute trend seen in previous years.

Trip durations also vary, about 65 per cent of travellers prefer five- to seven-day trips, while others opt for shorter three- or four-night breaks. Families make up 35 per cent of total bookings, followed by couples, groups of friends, and solo travellers.

As the UAE steps into its longest-ever winter break, travel experts urge people people to plan ahead. “Demand is strong for both periods in the winter months, and prices are already on the higher side,” said Raja. “At this point, it’s late to wait, there are still options, but travellers should book as soon as possible.”