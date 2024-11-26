UAE National Day: Top 5 travel destinations revealed for Eid Al Etihad weekend

Kandima Maldives. Photos: Supplied

The most popular international destinations for UAE travellers for this year's national holiday weekend are Thailand, the Maldives, the UK, Sri Lanka, and Turkey, according to dnata Travel.

As UAE residents plan their long weekend getaways, Thailand remains the top choice for travellers, holding its position from last year's national holiday weekend. The Maldives and Turkey also continue to attract large numbers of visitors, thanks to their short flight times, diverse resorts, and family-friendly options.

However, this year’s standout is Sri Lanka, which has seen a surge in bookings, nearly doubling in volume compared to the same period last year.

Banyan Tree Phuket, Thailand

Matthew Vlemmiks, dnata Travel Leisure Manager, commented: “Sri Lanka has always been popular in this market and is firmly back on the map for Eid Al Etihad 2024. With a short flight time and excellent value, both in the air and on the ground, the country appeals to travellers with its diverse offerings including natural landscapes, wildlife spotting, picturesque beaches, historic landmarks, and incredible food.

“Thailand remains in demand with direct flights to Bangkok, Phuket and Krabi, making it an ideal destination for a relaxing beach weekend or an action-packed city break. The Maldives and Turkey also attract holidaymakers with shorter flight times, a wide range of resorts, and family-friendly activities.

“While the UK sees a lot of air traffic from residents of the UAE visiting loved ones, it is also in high demand at this time of the year with tourists seeking a festive feel and world-class shopping.”

According to the travel agency, 85 per cent of all bookings are for international travels, while 15 per cent account for staycations within the UAE. As is typical during holiday periods, the balance may shift towards more regional stays as the holiday approaches. Ras Al Khaimah, in particular, is gaining popularity, with new and reimagined hotels offering unique staycation experiences.

Anantara Peace Haven Tangalle Resort, Sri Lanka