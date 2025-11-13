UAE: National Day or Christmas, which holiday is cheaper to travel on?

If you are planning to take a break before the year ends, here’s a travel question worth checking: Should you fly during the National Day weekend or wait for the Christmas-New Year holidays?

A quick look at current airfares and packages shows one period is already turning out to be much costlier. Both promise festive getaways, flights filling up fast, and surging fares.

Travel industry executives record early checks show short-haul destinations remain cheaper over the National Day weekend while long-haul routes are tightening fast for the Christmas period, with prices climbing up to 90 per cent on some sectors.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Last year, a Khaleej Times analysis found winter holiday fares jumping nearly 20 per cent in mid-December compared to November. This season, that gap has widened, especially for families and Europe-bound travellers.

Short breaks for National Day

According to Khaleej Times' analysis of live fare data from Skyscanner, a direct return flight from Dubai to Tbilisi from November 29 to December 3 is about Dh2,595. The same route during the Christmas week (December 21 – 28) costs Dh2,812.

The price to London rises from Dh3,032 during National Day to Dh3,900 around Christmas.

And for Helsinki, the gateway to Finland’s snowy Santa Claus Village, the jump is massive — Dh2,198 in late November versus Dh4,000 during Christmas week.

“National Day holidays are all about short, spontaneous breaks,” said Mir Wasim Raja, manager at Galadari International Travel. “Packages for that period average around Dh2,700, and seats are already filling up fast. Residents prefer 4 or 5-day trips to the Caucasus, Singapore, Malaysia, Bali, and now Krabi or Phuket. The new Fly Dubai route to Krabi has suddenly made Thailand a hot choice.”

Christmas travellers plan early

If you are aiming for a white Christmas, plan months in advance. “Christmas bookings started early this year because school holidays are fixed,” said Subair Thekepurathvalappil, senior manager at Wisefox Tourism.

“Families with children plan their leaves around that time. Many who already have Schengen visas have booked Europe trips or are finalising packages.”

Travel agents said that the demand is highest for Europe and Scandinavian countries, particularly Finland. “Santa Claus Village in Rovaniemi gets booked a year in advance. People also prefer Vietnam and Bali for warmer festive weather,” said Raja.

According to agents, Christmas prices tend to surge because of extended leaves and family travel. “National Day is a paid break for most, but Christmas isn’t,” he said. “That’s why short-haul trips spike during the National Day, and long-haul trips during December.”

Soaring demand

Travel agents warned that availability is shrinking quickly. “Seats to many destinations are filling fast for both holidays,” said Raja. “Even if travellers are ready to pay higher fares, they might not find seats at the last minute.”

Travel agents have noticed that the Christmas and New Year packages are at least 30 per cent costlier than National Day deals.

“At this point, it’s nearly late for both seasons,” said Subair. “Demand is strong and prices are on the higher side, though a few deals remain if you book before the National Day holiday dates are officially announced.”

Raja added that the National Day holidays are not yet announced. "Once its announced, we can expect the package rates climbing and even the airfare and hotel bookings.”

Where the deals are

Not every destination is pricy in December. Flights from Dubai to Baku are an exception — Dh1,950 during National Day but only Dh1,211 over Christmas.

However, India-bound fares, particularly to Kochi, tell a different story — Dh1,340 in November versus Dh 2,545 during Christmas and New Year, a 90 per cent surge driven by residents heading home.

Uzbekistan remains one of the lowest-priced packaged destinations, starting from Dh2,499 on Holiday Factory for the National Day break, while Caucasus trips average Dh3,000. The same packages climb by 30 to 40 per cent closer to Christmas.

Room rates rise in some cities, fall in others

On Booking.com, Tbilisi hotels average Dh780 for three nights during National Day (around Dh260 per night). Longer stays over Christmas is cheaper per night, about Dh 1,200 for six nights (Dh 200 per night).

In Helsinki, though, nightly rates soar from Dh1,800 to Dh2,200 in late November to Dh3,000 to Dh4,000 during Christmas for a total of six nights.

Across most cities, hotels that are located in central districts are 40 to 50 per cent costlier than those on the outskirts.

‘Visa-free countries are alternative’

Visa-free and e-visa destinations continue to pull travelers from the UAE. “New UAE residents prefer the easy-visa countries like Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Thailand,” said Subair. “People who have lived here longer are exploring East Asia and Europe.”

Tips to find value

Agents said the biggest savings now come from weekday departures that don’t overlap with public holidays. “Weekday flights are always a little cheaper, just make sure they are not on the official holidays,” said Raja.

“Book now, before the National Day dates are declared. Once the announcement is made, remaining seats may vanish.”

So which is cheaper?

If you are looking for quick, visa-free escapes, the National Day weekend still offers better value. Airfares are lower, packages plentiful, and the weather across the Caucasus and Southeast Asia is just right.

But for those looking for Europe’s festive lights or family reunions in India, Christmas will cost more and waiting any longer may mean paying a premium or missing out.