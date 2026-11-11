UAE National Day 2026: Best international destinations for a 5-day holiday from Dubai

With the UAE National Day holidays falling on December 2 and 3, residents can turn the occasion into a five-day break by taking just one day of annual leave on December 4 and combining it with the weekend.

For some, the ideal escape might involve swapping Dubai's sunshine for snow-covered mountains in Georgia or Kazakhstan. Others may prefer a few days on the beaches of the Maldives or Sri Lanka. And for those willing to spend more on a bucket-list experience, there are opportunities to chase the Northern Lights in Iceland or trek through the rainforests of East Africa.

But with limited time off and rising demand for popular holiday spots, choosing the right destination can make all the difference between a relaxing getaway and a rushed itinerary. The question is not simply where to go, but which destinations are worth travelling to when you have only three or four nights.

Travel experts in Dubai say the answer depends on flight duration, visa eligibility, weather conditions and how much of the holiday travellers are willing to spend in transit.

Budget-friendly escapes

For residents looking for an international holiday without spending too much, destinations such as Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan still remain amongst the most attractive options.

Rashida Zahid, VP – Operations at musafir.com, recommends these destinations for three-night breaks, particularly for travellers seeking cooler climates without stretching their budgets. "Georgia, Baku, Armenia are closer to Europe and offer a European vibe at a lower cost," she says.

According to Zahid, three-night packages to these destinations cost approximately Dh3,300 per person on a twin-sharing basis.

For those who can extend their holiday to four nights, Thailand, Bali, Sri Lanka and Malaysia offer a combination of sightseeing, shopping and beach experiences, with packages estimated at Dh4,500 to Dh6,000 per person sharing.

Zahid says European destinations, including Switzerland, Paris and Amsterdam, alongside Turkey and Vietnam, are also generating strong enquiries and bookings. “However, many of these itineraries span seven to eight nights, making them better suited to residents taking additional leave.”

A warmer December escape

Not everyone wants to spend the December holidays in the cold. For residents who would rather enjoy the beach and a slower pace, destinations such as the Maldives, Seychelles and Sri Lanka are worth considering.

Parvez Dar, CEO of Dubai-based All Seasons Travel, recommends tropical and subtropical destinations for travellers concerned about weather-related disruptions. "Travellers choosing cold destinations should be prepared to face cancellations and rescheduling, as many activities and even flight operations may be affected due to snowfall or bad weather."

For couples, Dar recommends the Maldives, Seychelles and Armenia, while families travelling with children could consider Phuket in Thailand, Hong Kong for Disneyland or Malaysia.

The choice, he adds, ultimately depends on the kind of holiday travellers are seeking. “While beach destinations may appeal to those looking to unwind, city breaks offer a good balance of shopping and sightseeing, particularly for families travelling with children.”

Chasing the Northern Lights

For travellers who see the National Day break as an opportunity to do something extraordinary, a few days in the Arctic could offer a memorable alternative.

Payal Khubani, co-founder of Dubai-based Eduoutings Expeditions, recommends Finland and Iceland for travellers interested in experiencing the Northern Lights. "The chance to simply enjoy the winter landscape of Finland and Iceland, and focus entirely on sighting the Northern Lights, without hopping across multiple places makes it a peaceful holiday for those on limited time," she says.

Rather than visiting several locations, Khubani suggests building the itinerary around one experience.

In Finland, families can enjoy dog sledding, snowshoeing and visiting Santa Claus Village, while Iceland could appeal to couples interested in combining the Northern Lights with dramatic natural landscapes.

For Iceland, Khubani suggests spending a day exploring Reykjavik before dedicating the remainder of the trip to the country's natural attractions. “I would even skip the popular Golden Circle tour in favour of exploring lesser-known locations.”

However, Khubani cautions against squeezing Iceland into three nights when a longer stay is possible.

Gorilla trekking: An unconventional holiday

For those who would rather trade sightseeing for adventure, East Africa offers an entirely different kind of holiday.

Khubani recommends gorilla trekking expeditions in Uganda and Rwanda, particularly for travellers seeking a wildlife experience beyond a conventional safari. Her suggested itinerary involves arriving in Kigali and dedicating the following two days to rainforest hikes and wildlife encounters.

"For Gorilla Tracking expeditions, we’d focus on booking their stay near the trekking areas and forests, so that they can spend more time experiencing these activities, rather than travel more by road hopping to places,” she adds.

The experience requires an appropriate level of physical fitness, with travellers potentially spending three to six hours trekking each day.

The visa mistake UAE residents should avoid

With the holidays approaching, visa requirements could determine whether a last-minute trip is possible. Dar says destinations such as the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Seychelles, Thailand, Malaysia, Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan are worth exploring for residents seeking comparatively straightforward entry arrangements.

However, eligibility varies by passport nationality and residence status. "The most misunderstood statement by travelers is the difference between UAE residents and UAE Nationals," Dar adds. "Many travellers come to us with their travel plans thinking that visa free or visa on arrival for UAE nationals is the same as UAE residents which definitely is not the case."

He also cautions against planning a European holiday without an existing valid visa, given the difficulty of securing appointments at short notice.

How to make the most of three nights

Although long-haul destinations may look tempting, Dar believes travellers should be realistic about the time available. "Someone travelling for three nights only should opt for a destination which is less than six hours journey from the UAE," he advises.

Zahid also recommends choosing departure flights before 11am and return flights after 6pm to maximise time at the destination. For travellers considering Southeast Asia, she suggests Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Bali for shorter breaks, while Vietnam is better suited to those taking additional leave.

And for those still deciding, Khubani has one final piece of advice, "The earlier you book, the better the prices and availability. The later you book, the higher the price for the same experience, even if short."

Ultimately, the best National Day holiday may not be the farthest destination from Dubai, but the one that allows travellers to make the most of their time away.