Why more UAE residents are embracing microtravel for quick weekend escapes

Busy lifestyles and demanding work schedules are making long holidays more difficult, leading many UAE residents to turn to microtravel. These short, experience-focused trips allow people to recharge, usually over a weekend, without taking extended time away from work.

Whether it's a road trip to another emirate or a quick getaway to a neighbouring Gulf country, microtravel has become an increasingly popular trend.

The close proximity of destinations across the Gulf, combined with well-connected road networks and frequent short-haul flights, has made it easier than ever for people to enjoy quick escapes without the time or financial commitment of a traditional holiday.

Khaleej Times spoke to two Emirati content creators to understand why more UAE residents are embracing microtravel and how short getaways have become part of their lifestyles.

One of them is Latifa Al Shamsi, an Emirati content creator, entrepreneur, and marketing professional who has been creating content for 15 years, long before influencing became a career.

Reflecting on how her journey began, Latifa said, "What started as a genuine passion for sharing beautiful places, unique experiences, and everyday moments gradually grew into a trusted platform."

She explained that her passion for travel came from her belief that experiences are more valuable than material possessions. She enjoys discovering hidden gems, beautiful hotels, cafés, restaurants, and destinations that people may not know about.

"Travel and lifestyle came naturally because they're a reflection of who I am. I enjoy showing that luxury isn't just about expensive places. It's about creating meaningful memories, appreciating culture, and finding beauty wherever you go. I wanted my audience to feel like they're discovering these places alongside me."

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When asked what microtravel means to her, Latifa described it as making the most of the time people have available.

"Microtravel is about making the most of the time you have. You don't always need a two-week holiday to recharge. Sometimes a weekend at a beautiful resort, a road trip to another emirate, or even a quick getaway to a nearby Gulf country is enough to reset, reconnect with family, and return feeling refreshed."

According to Latifa, the appeal of microtravel lies in creating memorable experiences without requiring extensive planning or taking long periods away from work.

Her favourite destination in the UAE is Abu Dhabi.

"Abu Dhabi is definitely my favourite destination for a weekend staycation. I find myself going there quite often because there's always something new to experience. Whether it's world-class hotels, incredible restaurants, cultural attractions, or family-friendly activities, there's so much to do for both adults and kids, which makes every trip feel different."

She also recommended Ras Al Khaimah for those looking to escape city life, saying its mountains, nature, and relaxed atmosphere make it the perfect destination for a peaceful weekend.

Outside the UAE, Latifa said Oman and Doha are among her favourite nearby destinations.

"Oman is always one of my favourite nearby getaways because of its breathtaking landscapes and warm hospitality. I also enjoy Doha for its growing culinary scene, beautiful hotels, and cultural attractions. They're both close enough to enjoy over a long weekend while offering a completely different experience."

Discussing the growing popularity of microtravel, Latifa believes changing lifestyles are one of the main reasons behind the trend.

"People today have busy schedules, and it's often easier to fit in several short breaks throughout the year than wait for one long holiday. The Gulf is also incredibly well connected, with short flight times, excellent hotels, and plenty of new attractions opening regularly."

She also pointed to social media as a major influence, introducing travellers to destinations they may not have previously considered.

"I think people now value frequent, meaningful experiences, and microtravel offers exactly that. It's convenient, accessible, and a great way to maintain a healthy work life balance."

Another microtraveler Maitha, an Emirati content creator and co-founder of Cliff Side Adventures, whose passion for adventure and microtravel began through her own experiences exploring the outdoors.

Maitha explained that before discovering the outdoors, she spent much of her life creating content online, where the pressure to constantly edit, post, and stay connected eventually took a toll on her wellbeing.

"It wasn't one specific thing. It was a combination of many things, mostly the pressure of living so much of my life online. I became what people call 'chronically online.' I even started experiencing back pain at a very young age because of the amount of editing and work I was doing."

At the age of 24, she began going to the gym and, two years later, decided to take her fitness beyond indoor training.

"I finally felt strong enough to explore my limits."

That decision introduced her to hiking and the wadis of Oman.

"I instantly fell in love after my first wadi experience, and I remember thinking to myself that everyone should have the chance to discover and experience something so beautiful and unimaginable."

Her passion for the outdoors soon turned into a desire to help others experience it too.

"If I like something, I want other people to experience it too and decide for themselves whether they like it or not. I don't think people should judge something without trying it or leave this earth without stepping outside their comfort zone and experiencing something new."

Her passion eventually led her to co found Cliff Side Adventures, a company dedicated to creating unique outdoor experiences and microtravel adventures while encouraging people to discover what their bodies are capable of.

When asked what microtravel means to her, Maitha described it as an opportunity to step away from the pressures of everyday life.

"To me, microtravel is a way to give yourself a fresh start. Our lives become routine so quickly, and time slips away from us. Technology means we're constantly connected and constantly working. It's no longer just a nine to five job. We're working all the time."

She believes short getaways allow people to disconnect from technology and reconnect with themselves.

"It's about feeling refreshed, experiencing something new, and being reminded of how beautiful and incredible the world is. The best experiences might be much closer than you think, well within your reach."

Discussing her favourite destinations, Maitha shared similar recommendations.

"Within the UAE, I enjoy anywhere with mountains during winter. Even if people think they're boring, if we don't love our mountains, who will? I always try to appreciate them even more."

She added, "During the summer I head to Oman for the wadis. They're the perfect summer destination. I don't think there's a better place to escape the heat than a wadi."

Like Latifa, Maitha believes accessibility has played a significant role in the rise of microtravel.

"We've seen much higher retention at Cliff Side Adventures because microtravel is so accessible. These trips happen on weekends, so people don't need to take time off work."

She added that, unlike long haul holidays, nearby destinations encourage people to return regularly, allowing them to continue building skills and making memories.

"People enjoy seeing themselves improve. If you travel somewhere that's six hours away by plane, chances are you won't go back anytime soon. But with microtravel, you can return weekend after weekend. Over time, you might spend the same amount you would on one big vacation, but you're getting repeated experiences, building new skills, and making lasting memories every time."

The experiences shared by both Latifa and Maitha reflect a broader shift in how many young people in the UAE and across the Gulf are approaching travel.

Rather than waiting for one long annual holiday, many are choosing shorter, more frequent getaways that fit around busy schedules while still offering a chance to recharge and explore.

With neighbouring destinations only a short drive or flight away, microtravel has become more than a passing trend. It is an accessible and practical way for residents to discover new places, reconnect with nature and family, and create meaningful experiences closer to home.