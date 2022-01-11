UAE-Kazakhstan flights: RAK offers free stay to those unable to return home

Lufthansa, Qatar Airways and flydubai separately said they were monitoring events in the country
Travel5 days ago
Authorities in Ras Al Khaimah offered free accommodation to visitors from Kazakhstan who were unable to return due to the current situation in the republic.
According to the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA), visitors who faced airline connectivity issues were given free stay, inclusive of food and beverage and other amenities in their current hotel.
Raki Phillips, CEO of the RAKTDA, said, “Our thoughts go out to the people of Kazakhstan during this challenging time and we sympathise with those last week who were unable to return home. Our outmost priority is the wellbeing and safety of our valued visitors during this stressful time and we remained committed to provide support until they were able to safely travel back to the Republic.”
Hundreds of flights to Kazakhstan, including those from the UAE, were cancelled after violent protests rocked the Central Asian country.
Security forces have detained 9,900 people in connection with the unrest, the country’s interior ministry said on Tuesday.
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev nominated Alikhan Smailov for prime minister on Tuesday, and the lower house of parliament swiftly voted him in during a session broadcast live on state television.
ALSO READ:
Lufthansa, Qatar Airways and flydubai separately said they were monitoring events in the country
Travel5 days ago
According to Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, the emirate received 4.88 million tourists during January-October 2021.
Travel6 days ago
NHS Covid-19 test certificates are not accepted for travel from the United Kingdom
Travel6 days ago
Many of them were supposed to return to their jobs in Dubai at the beginning of January
Travel1 week ago
Customers who check in less than 60 minutes before departure will not be allowed to fly
Travel1 week ago
Passengers will have to show vaccination certification, negative PCR report before boarding
Travel1 week ago
The new measure includes travellers arriving in the city from countries not on screening lists
Travel1 week ago
Outbound passenger operations from Dubai to these destinations remain unaffected
Travel1 week ago