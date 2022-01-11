UAE-Kazakhstan flights: RAK offers free stay to those unable to return home

Hundreds of flights to Kazakhstan were cancelled after violent protests rocked the country

File

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 11 Jan 2022, 11:21 AM

Authorities in Ras Al Khaimah offered free accommodation to visitors from Kazakhstan who were unable to return due to the current situation in the republic.

According to the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA), visitors who faced airline connectivity issues were given free stay, inclusive of food and beverage and other amenities in their current hotel.

Raki Phillips, CEO of the RAKTDA, said, “Our thoughts go out to the people of Kazakhstan during this challenging time and we sympathise with those last week who were unable to return home. Our outmost priority is the wellbeing and safety of our valued visitors during this stressful time and we remained committed to provide support until they were able to safely travel back to the Republic.”

Hundreds of flights to Kazakhstan, including those from the UAE, were cancelled after violent protests rocked the Central Asian country.

Security forces have detained 9,900 people in connection with the unrest, the country’s interior ministry said on Tuesday.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev nominated Alikhan Smailov for prime minister on Tuesday, and the lower house of parliament swiftly voted him in during a session broadcast live on state television.

ALSO READ: