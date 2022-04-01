UAE-India flights: No Covid PCR test needed for fully vaccinated passengers

Passengers who have been fully vaccinated in the UAE don’t need to take a Covid PCR test before travelling to India. Earlier, only passengers who held a vaccination certificate issued in India were eligible for the pre-travel PCR test exemption.
The UAE has been added to India’s list of countries/regions from where vaccination schedule completion certificate is recognised.
Passengers must upload the vaccination certificate on the Air Suvidha portal.
Those who have not been vaccinated, or don’t have a certificate issued from the list of recognised countries, need to take a PCR test within 72 hours of their flight. Children aged under 5 years are exempted from the PCR tests.
Similarly, fully vaccinated passengers flying to the UAE don’t need a pre-travel PCR test.
sahim@khaleejtimes.com
