UAE-India travel: Etihad announces more flights to Jaipur from December

UAE's national carrier, Etihad Airways will be boosting flights to Jaipur, Rajasthan from December 15, 2024.

The carrier will soon be operating 10 flights between Abu Dhabi and the Indian city. This announcement comes just four months after the airline began serving the route.

Arik De, chief revenue and commercial officer at Etihad said: "We’ve seen sensational demand for this service, and in response, we are giving even more love to India by increasing our weekly flights, providing the frequency and convenient timings our guests desire."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.