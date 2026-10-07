UAE-India IndiGo flights to cost more: How much extra will passengers pay?

Passengers flying between the UAE and India on IndiGo could pay more for their tickets after the airline revised its fuel surcharge from October 6.

Travel agents said that the increase will not be the same for every passenger. While the fuel charge has gone up, the final ticket price also depends on the base fare, travel date, demand and the number of seats available.



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How much more could passengers pay?

Travel agents estimate that the overall increase could be around Dh200 per passenger on some journeys, although the exact amount will vary.

“The cost of travel could increase by around Dh200 per passenger. For a family of four, that would mean an additional Dh800,” said Bharath Aidasani, managing Partner at Pluto Travels.

For passengers travelling alone, the increase may not look very high. But for families buying several tickets, the extra cost can quickly add up.

Why will the increase be different for every passenger?

Airline ticket prices change constantly. Even passengers travelling on the same route can see different fares depending on when they book and how many seats are left.

“For UAE-India routes, the fuel component has increased, but what the passenger finally pays can be different because the base fare also keeps changing. The fuel surcharge is fixed, but the final ticket price can still vary because the base fare changes depending on the route, travel date and demand,” said Taha Siddique, manager at Siddique Travels.

“That is why two passengers booking the same route on different days can see very different prices,” he added.

This means passengers should look at the final ticket price rather than assume that every IndiGo fare has increased by the same amount.

Why could South India passengers feel it more?

Aidasani said passengers travelling to South India could see a bigger impact, particularly at a time when fewer seats are available on some routes.

“Passengers travelling to South India are likely to be affected. There has also been some reduction in flight frequencies, which means the supply of seats is lower than earlier. This situation may continue for some time, although we expect it to change,” he said.

When fewer seats are available, fares can rise faster, especially on routes with strong demand.

What does this mean for families?

The impact becomes noticeable when members of a family are travelling together. “For one passenger, the increase may not look very large, but for a family of four travelling both ways, it adds up. During peak travel periods, when fares are already high, passengers will feel it more,” said Subair Thekepurathvalappil from Wisefox Travel and Tourism.

He said it was still too early to see a strong reaction from passengers. “It is still very early. The revision has only just started, so we have not had complaints yet. Most passengers look at the total fare rather than individual charges,” he said.

Will fares stay high?

Travel agents said it is difficult to predict how long the higher fares will continue because ticket prices depend on several factors, including demand, seat availability and flight frequency.