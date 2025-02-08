UAE: How to travel the world despite a 'weak passport'; expats share tips

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

For a number of UAE expatriates, the dream of exploring the world often feels out of reach due to the limitations imposed by their passports. Long visa processes, expensive fees, and frequent rejections make international travel seem like an uphill battle.

Ankitha Rajendaran, a Dubai-based travel blogger and curator, however, is challenging these notions as she empowers travellers with restricted passports to explore offbeat destinations.

As an Indian traveller, Ankitha knows all too well the hurdles of navigating challenging visa processes. “Many people believe their travel options are severely limited, which is simply not true,” she told Khaleej Times, adding: “There are a surprisingly large number of countries that offer e-visas, visa-on-arrival, or straightforward embassy procedures for many passport holders.”

Ankitha is on a mission to demystify these processes. Her goal is to inspire confidence in travellers with restricted passports, proving that meaningful travel isn’t reserved for those with a strong passport. She said: “It just requires the right knowledge, planning, and determination.

Explore visa-friendly destinations

Ankitha’s expertise lies in uncovering destinations that are not only accessible but also rich in culture and adventure. Some of her favourite visa-friendly spots for travellers from the UAE include Bhutan, Nepal, Kyrgyzstan, Kenya, Tanzania, Mongolia, Angola (offering visa-on-arrival for Indian passport holders), and Japan (e-visas now available for UAE residents).

Ankitha Rajendaran. Photo: Supplied

“These destinations rival the more popular tourist hotspots and offer unique adventures. From wildlife safaris in Zambia to exploring the serene landscapes of Laos, the world is far more accessible than many think,” she noted.

Ankitha’s efforts resonate deeply with Dubai residents like Carine El Natour, a Lebanese passport holder. “The biggest challenge is finding destinations that don’t require months of preparation,” shared Carine, who prioritises visa-free or e-visa countries and relies on resources like Emirates’ website and traditional travel agencies to simplify the process.

Photo: Supplied

Similarly, Amna Ahmed, a Pakistani passport holder, shared her struggles with spontaneous travel. She said: “Planning trips requires considerable advance preparation, and there’s always the anxiety of potential rejections,” she noted. Despite these challenges, Amna remains determined. “Applying for multiple-entry visas and leveraging e-visa opportunities for countries that accept prior US or UK visas can open up a world of possibilities,” she added.

Photo: Supplied

How to beat the odds

Ankitha acknowledges the main challenges faced by travellers with weak passports: Limited visa-free access, long processing times, and the ever-present fear of rejections. Her advice? Start early, prepare thoroughly, and remain confident. “Make sure your documents are complete and accurate. Showing strong ties to your home country, such as employment letters or family connections, can also improve your chances.”

Photo: Supplied

For Ankitha, the mission goes beyond logistics; it’s about breaking mental barriers. “Start small,” she advised. “Begin with visa-friendly destinations, research thoroughly, and don’t let rejections define your journey.”