UAE holidays: Budget airline announces special airfares for Eid Al Fitr break

Travellers can book tickets at promo rates for more than 20 popular destinations

By Web Desk

Published: Fri 7 Apr 2023, 12:01 PM

Dubai-based airline Flydubai has announced special fares for passengers travelling from the UAE for the upcoming Eid Al Fitr holidays.

Promo rates are being rolled out for more than 20 destinations for trips between April 15 and April 23. Special Eid return fares, starting from Dh1,135, are available for booking by April 20.

Among the destinations that are part of this promotion are Istanbul, Krabi, Milan-Bergamo, Pattaya, Pisa, Salalah, Salzburg and Tbilisi.

Blue mosque, Istanbul, Turkey
Blue mosque, Istanbul, Turkey
Town of Menaggio on Lake Como, Milan, Italy
Town of Menaggio on Lake Como, Milan, Italy
Krabi, Thailand
Krabi, Thailand

With more than 110 destinations on its network, passengers can enjoy an enhanced travel experience whether they travel in Business or Economy Class.

The airline's Business Class offering includes more space and comfort whether in a lie-flat or recliner seat, while Economy Class provides passengers with well-designed seats.

