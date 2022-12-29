UAE: Free plane tickets for lucky passengers on Etihad Airways flight

The surprise gift also includes a cake, a polaroid camera, and gold membership to Etihad Guest

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Thu 29 Dec 2022, 1:07 PM

Etihad Airways celebrated its 10 millionth passenger with a surprise.

The passenger and their family were surprised onboard flight EY205 from Mumbai to Abu Dhabi with a cake, complimentary roundtrip tickets, a Gold tier membership on Etihad Guest, aircraft models and a polaroid camera to capture the occasion.

“Thank you to each one of our guests who chose to fly with Etihad Airways and to our team for delivering our award-winning and reliable service day in and day out in 2022. Reaching the 10 million mark is an important milestone for the airline and our entire Etihad family,” said Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways.

