UAE: Free plane tickets for lucky passengers on Etihad Airways flight

1.24 million Indian tourists visited Dubai in the first nine months of 2022, the highest among all foreign nationalities
Etihad Airways celebrated its 10 millionth passenger with a surprise.
The passenger and their family were surprised onboard flight EY205 from Mumbai to Abu Dhabi with a cake, complimentary roundtrip tickets, a Gold tier membership on Etihad Guest, aircraft models and a polaroid camera to capture the occasion.
“Thank you to each one of our guests who chose to fly with Etihad Airways and to our team for delivering our award-winning and reliable service day in and day out in 2022. Reaching the 10 million mark is an important milestone for the airline and our entire Etihad family,” said Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways.
ALSO READ:
1.24 million Indian tourists visited Dubai in the first nine months of 2022, the highest among all foreign nationalities
13 official public holidays in 2023: How expats use long weekends to travel the world, while saving up annual leaves to visit their home countries
The emirate has 2,790 Google searches, while Abu Dhabi, ranked fourth most popular, has 130 searches for things to do during the season
The year's last long weekend is just around the corner, KT helps you plan an inexpensive trip to help make this year a memorable one
With the country opening up to tourists post Covid, chefs and restaurants are joyfully experimenting with flavours and ingredients
Passengers can also travel to Istanbul at fares starting at Dh1,995 in economy class
Circular also states that the regulation will be applicable to those travelling on a tourist or visit visa but will exclude residence or employment visas
A deep-dive into some of its most famous spots reveal why Italy remains one of the most popular tourist destinations